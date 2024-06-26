Morning Buzz: June 26

1. Grand Rapids has landed on a list of America's Best Towns To Visit. CNN released its 10 Smaller Cities To Visit, highlighting destinations with plenty of things to do without the crowds of big cities like Chicago or New York City. Each city listed in "America's Best Towns To Visit In 2024" has a population ranging from 50 to 225,000. Grand Rapids came in at number 8 on the list. CNN noted the city's art, beer, and outdoor activities. The article also highlighted the Acrisure Amphitheater, which broke ground in May, as part of Grand Rapids' "Bigger Waterfront Revitalization Effort." Richmond, Virginia, came in as number one on the list, followed by Providence, Rhode Island.

2. Driving to the Gerald R. Ford International Airport will be more colorful in the coming months. Dania Grevengoed has been selected to create 12 murals to greet guests driving to and from the airport. Located on the concrete beams in the median between John J. Oostema Boulevard and 44th Street, Grevengoed's installation titled, "Growth," features magnified botanical line drawings of native plants that emphasize their beauty and ecological importance to the region. The murals' colors correspond to the habitat that each plant comes from: blues for wetlands, tan for dunes, green for woodlands, and white for plants found in multiple habitats.

3. Kids in Cannon Township now have a fun way to explore the area and score some free ice cream. It's called Youth, Summer Lingo, Bingo. You can print off bingo cards on the township’s website, or there will be a copy included with the tax bills that should be delivered this Friday. The idea is to complete as many boxes as possible with options like "visit a Cannon Township park" or "support a small business in Cannon Township." You must be 18 or younger to participate. Once you get five boxes in a row, you can take your bingo card to the Cannon Township Fire Department on Belding Road where you'll receive a voucher for a free small cone from the Cowlicks Ice Cream Shoppe in Rockford.

4. Chicago's iconic tourist attraction, The Bean, finally opened after almost a year of construction. The bean-shaped sculpture draws big crowds and is formally known as "Cloud Gate." It was created by artist Anish Kapoor. Renovations began last August, restricting visitors from the usual closeup access. But after the upgrade, the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events says the bean now has new stairs, accessible ramps, and a waterproofing system. Visitors now have full access to take selfies with the sculpture and see skyscrapers reflected on its surface.

5. Adventure seekers who want to get a little dirty and go off-roading will have the horsepower waiting for them in Tennessee. Ford is opening a new off-road driving adventure school there this fall. The "Bronco Off-Road-E-O" courses are for anyone who loves the classic, reinvented Bronco to learn how to handle the truck in off-road settings. You can buy a four-hour package with guided instruction and use a Bronco in the process. New Bronco and Bronco Sport owners get free access to education and guided courses. This is Ford's 5th Bronco School in areas with diverse terrain. Others are in Las Vegas, Texas, Moab Utah, and New Hampshire.