Morning Buzz: June 24, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Morning Buzz is sponsored by Biggby Coffee.

Pure Michigan perfume

Embrace all that Michigan is in the summertime by enveloping yourself in it's new signature fragrance! Pure Michigan is partnering with The Aroma Labs to make four seasonal scents that evoke emotions and conjure memories.

The first release, Fresh, is inspired by our state's freshwater coastline, wineries, lavender fields, and laughter. It's available as a linen, room, or body spray at The Aroma Labs' locations on online.

Future fragrances include Harvest, First Snow, and Awakening. Head to michigan.org or thearomalabs.com to learn more.

World's Largest Swim Lesson

The World's Largest Swim Lesson is a global event to help teach children to swim and to prevent drowning. Locally, the folks at Goldfish Knapps' Crossing are throwing a block party to celebrate this Thursday from 12 P.M. to 2 P.M.

Goldfish Knapps' Crossing and Goldfish Grandville are teaming up to host this family-friendly event that includes free open swim sessions from 12 P.M. to 1 P.M. and 1 P.M. to 2 P.M.

Beyond the water, the block party festivities will feature a visit from Goldfish mascot, Bubbles, summer snacks like popsicles, chips, and fresh fruit, plus crafts, coloring, and dry-side activities for all ages.

Space is limited, so reserving your spot in advance is highly encouraged. Remember, all children and non-swimmers must be directly supervised by an adult in the water at all times.

For more information, visit wlsl.org.

Garage Bar bike night

Grab that helmet, dust off those chaps, rev your engine, and hit the open road to the Garage Bar tomorrow for the first bike night of the season. This runs every Wednesday all summer long at the downtown location on Ottawa.

There's live music, drinks, and food, including the best chicken tenders in town. This week, The Bevridge Boys take the stage. The party starts at 7 P.M. and runs until 10 P.M. Head to their Facebook page for a full summer schedule.

Seaway Run

The 44th annual Trinity Health Seaway Run is set to take place this Saturday starting at Heritage Landing in downtown Muskegon. This event offers a half marathon, 10K, 5K, and a community walk, all with scenic routes along Muskegon Lake and Lake Michigan.

Race organizers are focusing on family participation this year, encouraging healthy habits across generations. To support this, kids under 18 can register for the 5K at a flat rat e of $15. Proceeds from the run benefit year-round programs at the Muskegon YMCA, including chronic disease prevention, nutritious food access through the mobile farmer's market, Livestrong for cancer survivors, safety around water for local students, and youth day and overnight camps.

Learn more and register today at seawayrun.com.

Jafax returns to Grand Rapids

The Japanese animation, film, and art expo returns to DeVos Place this weekend! This is three days of activities, exhibitors, gaming, and entertainment focused on Japanese animation and pop culture. Now in it's 27th year, there will be several celebrity voice actors, artists, musicians, cosplayers, and Japanese culture experts there.

Plenety of gaming, more than 80 panels and presentations, a Saturday evening electric dance party, and a manga library with more than 1500 volumes. There are several ticket options, with single-day badges available at the door. Head to jafax.org/registration for all the details.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok