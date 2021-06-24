Morning Buzz: June 24

1. Sir Elton John is making his way to Grand Rapids, but this may be the last chance to see him in concert ever.

The singer announced this scheduled tour will be his last. In what could be his final concert ever in Michigan, his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour" will bring him to Comerica Park on Monday, July 18, 2022.

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, June 30 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at TicketMaster or through StubHub.

Elton John does have three other concerts slated in Michigan. He'll be at Little Caesars Arena on February 8 and 9, 2022. These dates have been rescheduled due to COVID-19.

He'll also be playing a Van Andel Arena concert in Grand Rapids on April 5, 2022. Tickets for those shows are still available.

2. A West Michigan brewing company is moving from its current location to Tanger Outlets in Byron Center.

5 Lakes Brewing Company in Dorr made it official with an announcement from Tanger Outlets Mall on Wednesday.

It'll be moving to the new entertainment district within the outlet, which is set to open in the fall.

The new location will be called the 5 Lakes Brewpub. While the brewery has been granted a full liquor license, it will not be brewing beer on-site as it has done in Dorr for over the past five years.

3. Adults have the chance to walk on the wild side at John Ball Zoo's Adult Night Out.

The event gives guests 21 and older the opportunity to experience the zoo without the kids.

There will be select animal encounters for guests to enjoy, along with beer and wine selections.

The event runs from 6-9 p.m.

Tickets are $18 for members or $20 for non-members.

4. The Humane Society of West Michigan is celebrating their 138th anniversary this week with a big party!

The in-person event will have face painting, games, prizes, cake and ice cream, and adoptable animals. It's all at their facility in Walker from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 27.

All proceeds will go directly to the Humane Society to help the more than 4,000 animals they care for each year.

For tickets and directions, go to hswestmi.org/birthday.

5. The mystery behind Twizzlers Limited Edition flavor has been solved.

The candy company shook things up in the spring by releasing a mystery-flavored Twizzler, and the secret has finally been revealed. The limited-edition mystery flavor is raspberry.

The flavor reveal came as a shock to some who couldn't quite pin their taste buds on what it was. Others say the color gave it away.

Twizzlers will be selling the limited-edition raspberry through the end of the summer.