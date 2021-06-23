Morning Buzz: June 23

1. South Haven came out on top as one of th eTop Underrated Beach Town in the U.S.

According to MSN and The Points Guy, South Haven placed second on the list behind Block Island, Rhode ISland.

The Points Guy describes South Haven as "A small town, there's plenty to do with more than 70 shops and dining spots to choose from. There are seven public beaches, a dozen wineries, local farmers markets, scenic drives, and other ways to fill your summer days."

2. After a long 15 month wait, the Scottville Clown Band is back performing again.

The band was in Muskegon on Tuesday where they hosted a free thank you concert for getting through the pandemic.

The band is known for dressing up like clowns and in colorful outfits, and it was fitting that they did it on the day the mask mandates were lifted statewide.

The band performed numerous songs in front of hundreds of people including a few patriotic themed songs for the upcoming July 4 holiday.

3. Vice President Kamala Harris is making a stop in Detroit on Monday.

The White House hasn't said what time she'll fly in, or where she'll be speaking.

Harris has been on a nationwide tour to encourage more young people to get vaccinated against COVID-19

This will be her first stop in Michigan since taking office. Her most recent visit was on Election Day in 2020.

4. For those looking for work, over 100 businesses in West Michigan are hiring for approximately 800 jobs.

Staffing Agency Express Employment Professionals is hosting a job fair to all this week to fill those positions. They'll be doing phone and in person interviews every day through this Friday.

They're hiring for light industrial positions ranging in pay from $15 to $20 per hour. All shifts are available.

To participate, set up an in-person or phone interview by calling their office.

5. Krispy Kreme is commemorating the last supermoon of the year with an out of this world doughnut.

Send your taste buds to space with Krispy Kreme's limited edition Strawberry Supermoon Doughnut.

The Doughnut sent straight from the stars is dipped in strawberry icing and topped with graham cracker "moon dust."

Just like the phase of the moon, these doughnuts won't last long. Fans can pick up a dozen of the strawberry supermoon doughnuts only on Thursday, June 24.