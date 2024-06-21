Morning Buzz: June 21

1. Nature lovers get ready for a new adventure. The South Haven-Van Buren County Convention and Visitors Bureau launched the Pure Michigan Trail Town Challenge. You're invited to explore South Haven's many trails through a gamified experience. Start by signing up for free on the visitor bureau's website. You'll explore 11 designated locations throughout parks, tails, and preserves in the area. Check-in virtually at each spot and when you complete the challenge you get a commemorative South Haven Pure Michigan Trail town hat. The challenge runs through the end of October.

2. Foodies rejoice! "Public Restaurant" in downtown Zeeland is set to re-open on Tuesday. The restaurant closed in December 2021 after the tenant who owned the building on East Main Avenue expressed an interest in expanding. However, that never happened. Owner Lucas Grill says returning customers will see many of the same elements from the past, especially the menu, but he tweaked some recipes and the interior, all while keeping the same familiarity. Also, while Grill has hired new team members, about 80 percent of the staff is returning.

3. Grand Rapids-based moonshine company, Sip Shine, is changing things up it's now going to be known as the Rapid River Beverage Company. The company is also unveiling the Rapid River Stillhouse, a new restaurant and entertainment venue at the corner of Bridge and Stocking in Grand Rapids. The Stillhouse will serve as the exclusive launchpad for the company's new line of locally produced spirits, wine, and beer. Sip Shine, the brand that started it all, will still be a big part of the brand, and distributed nationally, but not at the Stillhouse. The Rapid River Stillhouse will welcome guests later this year, with an opening date to be announced soon. They are accepting applications for positions at the restaurant by visiting RapidRiverStillHouse.com.

4. A new exhibit coming to the Grand Rapids Public Museum combines the beauty of nature and the ingenuity of robotics. The robot zoo will debut at the museum on June 22 with eight robotic animals and more than a dozen hands-on activities for guests to participate in. The animals include a giraffe, rhinoceros, chameleon, giant squid, platypus, housefly, grasshopper, and bat. Each robot will move similarly to the animals they're modeled after thanks in part to their engineering. The inside mechanics of the robots are exposed so you can get a clear view of how they were built and designed. The robot zoo will be on display at the museum until September 22. It is included with every general admission ticket.

5. A record-breaking donation to the Kent County Animal Shelter is going to good use, to build a new outdoor enclosure. The Murray Skipper Trust gifted $90,000 to the shelter, creating a space where dogs can run, sniff, and play safely while they wait for their fur-ever homes. Soon, crews will add tires and vertical ramps for agility work. Part of the donation was also used to get a new x-ray machine for the shelter.