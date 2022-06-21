Morning Buzz: June 21

1. A new cocktail bar and lounge will soon be opening up in Kalamazoo. The big opening was announced on Juneteenth, and it'll be the only black-owned bar in the downtown area.

Owner, Daniel J. May says the project has been in the works for about a year now. The cocktail bar and lounge is called Dabney and Company and will offer small plates tapas-style as well as craft cocktails.

On the weekends they'll have soul singers and musicians focusing on soul, funk, disco, and jazz. May is hoping the place will bring a hub of diversity and inclusion.

2. Prices on just about everything is climbing, and that has parents looking for some free family fun this summer. If you head out to Highland Park in Grand Rapids, you will find just that with two new massive structures offering entertainment for all.

It's part of the Grand Rapids Boulder Project's effort to support climbing in around West Michigan. The West Michigan Chapter of the American Alpine Club worked with the City of Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department to build a boulder park (two wooden climbing structures). Now they've built up two 12-foot structures offering free climbing for visitors. They're free to use and are perfect for all ages.

3. Gas prices may be high, but Triple-A is predicting a record number of Fourth of July drivers.

The group anticipates that 42 million Americans, more than ever before, will take a road trip of 50 miles or more. A reminder, July 4th is on a Monday this year.

While Triple-A says travel demand is "not tapering off" despite the higher prices, fewer Americans will be flying to their destinations- only about seven percent- due to spikes in airfare.

The cost of a plane ticket is about 14 percent more expensive than it was last year.

4. A quirky McDonald’s promotional gives you free fountain sprite on a cheap buy and your feedback about its "sound."

The fast-food giant is giving customers a free fountain Sprite at the beginning of this summer.

People on social media have started a meme based on the sound of McDonald’s Sprite to describe its taste, saying it sounds like a zipper closing, a dog growling, and even like TV static.

To get the free soda, customers have to use the McDonald’s app and buy one dollar's worth of food, today only.

5. Krispy Kreme is adding its special twist for the summer. The chain is launching its original glazed soft serve ice cream.

The new treat is made with ingredients from Krispy Kreme’s original glazed doughnut recipe, including its iconic glaze flavor, and will be available in shakes, cones, and cups.

The lineup includes seven hand-spun shakes inspired by fan-favorite doughnut flavors, and waffle cones handmade with Krispy Kreme’s doughnut mix and toppings made from dehydrated original glazed doughnuts.