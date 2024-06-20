Morning Buzz: June 20

1. Composting is a great way to recycle scraps from your yard and kitchen while improving your garden, water retention, and protecting against erosion.

Now Urban Core Collective, Community Collaboration on Climate Change, and the Kent County Department of Public Works are partnering to get Grand Rapids residents to compost regularly.

Residents who attend the events will walk away with six months of free composting pickup service through Wormies, a Grand Rapids-based vermicompost business. Vermicomposting is a process by which earthworms convert food, farm, and yard waste into valuable nutrients for plants.

The first event is on June 25 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at City Built Brewery.

2. A new exhibit is opening at the Grand Rapids Art Museum for all to see. "Jess T. Dugan: Look at Me Like You Love Me", is a large-scale outdoor installation on the outside of the museum.

It will be up through September 28 on the Monroe center side of the museum; the installation is made up of photographic portraits of individuals and couples displayed as large window murals.

Dugan captured the photos over seven years. The portraits explore desire, intimacy, companionship, and the ways our identities are shaped by these experiences.

In addition to the works on the outside of the museum, the exhibition includes two video works by the artist. You can check those out inside the Gram's Monroe Center creativity space.

3. For anyone heading to the northeast, this flight might help speed up your trip.

Avelo Airlines is now offering an exclusive nonstop service between Traverse City's Cherry Capital Airport and Southern Connecticut's most convenient airport, Tweed-New Haven Airport.

Avelo is the first and only airline offering nonstop service between the "Cherry Capital Of The World" and Connecticut.

This route runs on Saturdays and low one-way fares start at $77. Travelers can make reservations at aveloair.com.

4. Summer is food truck season, and a local retirement community is taking its award-winning culinary program on the road.

The traveling plate is Beacon Hill at Eastgate’s very own food truck. It offers community members a delightful array of flavors and dishes using ingredients from its half-acre community garden. When chefs at the traveling plate can't produce ingredients themselves, they source locally.

The truck features a rotating menu of handpicked meals prepared by award-winning chefs, from global fusion to plant-based delights and bold flavors to gourmet comfort.

You want to track down the Traveling Plate, it will be at many community events, head to beaconhillgr.org to find it.

5. Celebrate the first day of summer today with a $1 shake from Savvy Sliders.

Enjoy their famous hand-spun frozen custard, in a variety of flavors including the classics like vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, and banana.

In addition, this one-day shake offer is also valid on Savvy Sliders premium shakes flavors.

The Grand Rapids store is located at 1970 Division Avenue South.