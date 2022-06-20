Morning Buzz: June 20

1. The Meijer LPGA Classic wrapped up Sunday, but not without an eventful final round. Jennifer Kupcho took the win after being neck and neck with Nelly Korda most of the day.

Kupcho finished with a 1-under 71 to match playing partner Nelly Korda and Leona Maguire at 18-under at Blythefield Country Club. Kupcho birdied both playoff holes. Korda, last year's winner, missed her putt in the first round and was eliminated from the playoff, and Leona Maguire's three birdies try lipped out which left Jennifer Kupcho in the 2022 Meijer LPGA Classic Winner.

Kupcho said she was proud of her win, especially with such a close battle at the end. This is the second win of Kupcho's career on tour. In early April she had a major win at Mission Hills in California.

2. The construction at Rosa Parks Circle has finally come to an end, and they've rededicated the Ecliptic following the rehabilitation project.

The large-scale piece of art was created in 2000 and had seen its toll from the elements over the past 20 years. Improvements at Ecliptic at Rosa Parks Circle include upgrades to the existing stage, replacement of the existing concrete rings with durable granite, renovations to the restroom building, new granite and wood benches, interpretive signage, upgraded trail surfacing, and additional shade trees.

Grand Rapids officials say a new 3D bronze plaque and sitemap will be installed later this summer.

3. Most people who go to Stella's Lounge come for the burgers, but now vegetarians and vegans can join in on the dining experience! The restaurant launched a brand new menu with an expanded selection of vegetarian and vegan options.

The expanded menu features six items including the not chicken tostadas, shrimp Rangoon mac and cheese, and a variety of salads.

The menu was created in response to customer feedback. According to the menu, the idea was to create "great vegan or vegetarian food that's fun, not boring, and even a little spicy."

4. Uber Eats is using a network of server robots to drop off food orders in Hollywood, California.

The robots are assigned based on proximity and customer meeting arraignments. The serve robotics carts may take a little longer because preparers have to bring food to the carts, but the novelty and fun are helping restaurants see the future of autonomous delivery.

5. Forgoing your morning cup of Joe for a cold vanilla milkshake is perfectly fine today. It is National Vanilla Milkshake Day! Every year on June 20 the flavor that serves as the base for most milkshakes is honored.

A vanilla milkshake was not always made with ice cream. According to the National Day Calendar, people in 1885 served their milkshakes with whiskey instead. That all changed in the early 1900s. Ice cream was added to the now "wholesome drink." By the 1930s it was a hit in malt shops everywhere.