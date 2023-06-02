Morning Buzz: June 2

1. June is National Dairy Month. To mark the occasion Prairie Farms made donations to more than two dozen food banks across the Midwest. The company unloaded two pallets of milk at South Michigan Food Bank in Battle Creek, but altogether donated 85 pallets because it's celebrating 85 years of business. Prairie Farms headquarters are in Illinois but has locations in Michigan, including Battle Creek.

2. Today is National Donut Day. To celebrate a number of bakeries and shops are giving away free donuts, that includes Krispy Kreme, Dunkin' and Tim Hortons. 'Donut Day' goes all the way back to World War I when the Salvation Army served donuts to troops on the front lines, often times cooked in oil in soldiers' helmets.

3. Over 800 bikers will be competing in this year's Dirty Donut Race in Martin on Saturday. The race, which takes place after National Donut Day, will give riders a chance to compete for the top prizes while also getting a great workout. There will be donut stations throughout the race. To register and for more information go to dirtydonutrace.com.

4. The 2023 Special Olympics Michigan State Summer Games are officially underway. The event on Central Michigan University's main campus is hosting more than 2,000 athletes and unified partners for sports competition through the end of today. The state summer games are one of six annual statewide competitions offered by Special Olympics Michigan. Athletes participating in state summer games qualified through local and regional competition. this year marks the 54 the state summer games.

5. The Great Lakes Invitational has announced it will continue to play at Van Andel Arena for the next four years. Last December was the first time the holiday college hockey tournament was played in downtown Grand Rapids. Michigan State and Michigan Tech will continue to be participants in the GLI all four years. Defending champion Western Michigan will not be in the field this Decmeber but Ferris State will be back as well as Alaska. The broncos are in for 2024 and 2026 and Notre Dame will participate in 2026 as well.