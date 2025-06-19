Morning Buzz: June 19, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Morning Buzz is sponsored by Biggby Coffee.

Put A Lid On It with the Grand Rapids Griffins

The Grand Rapids Griffins' "Put A Lid On It!" bike helmet safety program is celebrating its 22nd summer, aiming to prevent head injuries in children. 200 free bike helmets will be distributed next week through "Lids At The Library" events, presented by Helen DeVos Children's Hospital.

The first event is Monday, June 23 from 11 A.M. to 12 P.M. at Kent District Library's Wyoming Branch. The second is Wednesday, June 25 from 12:30 P.M. to 1:30 P.M. at Grand Rapids Public Library's West Side Branch on Bridge St. NW.

Volunteers will properly fit helmets for the first 100 kids up to age 12 at leach location. A parent or guardian must be present.

Children receiving helmets also get a free t-shirt, and you can sign a pledge online for two free Griffins game tickets.

Summer Nights at John Ball Zoo

Get a new view of the zoo with Summer Nights! The John Ball Zoo is hosting three of these summertime events, and the first of the season is tonight.

Visitors can enjoy delicious dinner options, live music, performers, animal activities, and more. Plus, the experiences like the zipline, ropes course, and camel rides are open late.

Tonight's entertainment is Project 90, a high-energy West Michigan 90s rock band.

Kids' tickets are $17 and $22 for adults. Zoo members get a 20% discount. Head to jbzoo.org for information and tickets.

Michigan campgrounds win Best Places To Camp award

Camping app The Dyrt has released its 2025 Best Places To Camp awards, and based on extensive reviews and ratings from its community of campers, two Michigan campgrounds have achieved notable rankings in the midwest region!

Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore Backcountry sites secured the number five spot. These sites, located within the scenic Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, offer campers those amazing sand dunes and iconic cliffs and arches along Lake Superior's Shores.

Ranked number six is Northern Exposure Campground & RV Park. Situated in Mesick, known for offering a range of amenitites for both RV and tent campers. It's well-maintained sites, friendly atmosphere, and convenient access to local attractions, making it a popular choice for families and those seeing a more comfortable camping experience.

The Dyrt's rankings leverage millions of user-generated reviews across various camping options, including state and national park campgrounds, RV parks, glamping sites, and free campsites.

The number one camping spot was Sandy Springs in Ohio.

MVillage Juneteenth celebration

Today is Juneteenth, and we've been talking about events all around West Michigan this week. Here's another one for you in Grand Rapids!

MVillage is hosting a free celebration for the community this afternoon from 1 P.M. to 8 P.M. There will be a variety of family-friendly activities like crafts and facepainting, cultural experiences like art and dance, plus opportunities to connect and celebrate.

This is all happening at the MVillage at 1865 Eastern on the southeast side of Grand Rapids today.

Planet Fitness High School Summer Pass Program returns

Now in its fifth year, Planet Fitness has once again launched its annual High School Summer Pass Program, offering free workouts to teens ages 14 to 19 now through August 31 at all of its locations including those in West Michigan.

This initiative aims to support youth health and wellness, particularly during summer, when access to organized activities often decreases. Planet Fitness is providing a judgement-free zone with access to equipment, certified trainers, and the PF app to help teens devleop lifelong fitness habits.

Teens can register at planetfitness.com/summerpass, and those under 18 require a parent or guardian's waiver.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok