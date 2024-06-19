Morning Buzz: June 19

1. The 10th year was a big one for the Meijer LPGA Classic For Simply Give. Now hundreds of food pantries across the Midwest will benefit!

The four days of championship women's golf raised more than $2 million, making for a record-breaking community impact. California's Lilia Vu walked away as champion, after a thrilling 3-hole playoff at Blythfield Country Club.

As part of a tournament tradition, Meijer will donate $25,000 to a hunger relief organization of Vu's choice. Last year's champion, Leona Maguire chose to support Kids Food Basket in Grand Rapids.

2. Another baby? Springtime at John Ball Zoo welcomes another exciting addition with the birth of a snow leopard club.

Parents Yuki and Mylo welcomed their cub on Thursday, June 6th, and both first-time mother and cub are both doing well. This year was Yuki and Mylo's first breeding season, though John Ball Zoo has had several successful breeding snow leopard pairs in the past.

The zoo's veterinary team utilized ultrasound training with Yuki, so they were able to check on her cub as her pregnancy progressed. For the next few weeks, Yuki and her cub will remain behind the scenes at John Ball Zoo. Mylo will continue to be out in the snow leopard habitat for zoo guests to visit.

The birth of the snow leopard cub follows the recent birth of three lynx kits and the hatching of three penguin chicks.

3. Patients, families, and staff at Mary Free Bed recently met royalty. Shanta Favors is Ms. Wheelchair Michigan; she hails from the west side of the state.

In her role, she serves as a powerful advocate with a unique story. She is a former healthcare facility director. A workplace injury in 2018 transformed her life. Today she's a passionate voice for disability care and caretaker well-being.

She will be back in West Michigan in August as she takes on other advocates from across the country for the Ms. Wheelchair America competition.

4. Looking for a fun, free, and family-friendly way to spend your summer nights? Head to Holland's Street Performer Series!

Every Thursday through August 15, 8th Street transforms into a stage for amazing talent. Yo-yo tricks, break dancing, and live music are just some of the types of acts you'll catch this week. With nearly 100 performers in rotation, there's always something new to discover.

Visitdowntownholland.com for the full schedule.

5. Guess what. It's hot out there. In addition to numerous cooling centers across West Michigan. If you're looking for relief in Kalamazoo, head to the pool.

The Kik Pool is offering free admission today as part of Free Parks Day in Kalamazoo County.

The pool is at Upjohn Park, and they're open from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. today.

For more information, visit kzooparks.org/kik-pool.