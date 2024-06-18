Morning Buzz: June 18

1. Keep your kiddos engaged in learning this summer. The Van Andel Institute For Education is providing families and learners of all ages with more than 60 free STEAM activities to ignite their curiosity, creativity, and critical thinking. From designing solar ovens to engineering spacecraft. Resources include a variety of thoughtful projects and other remote learning resources that will help kids stay engaged over summer vacation. "Keep Curiosity Alive!" is free to use for any parent, teacher, or family that may be interested. Learn more at vaieducation.org.

2. John Ball Zoo and Grand Valley State University are working together to monitor freshwater mussel species throughout the Grand River to ensure the ecosystem stays healthy. According to the zoo, Michigan is home to 43 different species of mussels. Of those mussels, 32 are found in the Grand River, and 13 are either "endangered, threatened or of special concern." Freshwater mussels help filter the water and are a food source for other wildlife. Mussel conservation is just one project the zoo and its partners are working on to preserve wildlife in the Grand River. The zoo works with GVSU and the Grand Rapids Public Museum on sturgeon conservation as well.

3. The Beer City Open Pickleball Championships return to Grand Rapids Belknap Park on July 9-14. Pickleball has been the fastest-growing sport in the country for the last three years. Beer City Open is free for spectators who want to watch the world's top athletes compete. More than 1200 players from across the country and over 10 countries will be in West Michigan vying for $200,000 in prize money. Amway Grand Plaza is also introducing new pickleball-inspired craft cocktails across the hotel's various bars and restaurants, such as the Volley Llama and the Briny Backhand Martini. To learn more about the event head to beercityopen.com.

4. Cheers to Beers at the Bridge. This summer concert series kicks off in Ada on June 21 with the popular cover band "Barenaked 90s." The concerts, scheduled on the third Fridays in June, July, and August, will once again take place at legacy park. This free, family-friendly event combines locally brewed craft beer, other beverages, food, and live music to enjoy while taking in all Ada Village has to offer. For the full concert lineup, you can visit their events page on Facebook.

5. Beacon Hill at Eastgate is inviting all ages to enjoy a lineup of local musicians and creative meals during its eighth annual Concerts On The Green Series. The concerts begin at 7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of July through September on the front lawn. Kicking off the event on July 10 will be "The River Rogues" performing traditional jazz. Other performers include the Edye Evans Hyde Trio and the John Nowak Trio. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair. Limited on-site parking is available; carpooling is encouraged.