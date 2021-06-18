Morning Buzz: June 18

1. Juneteenth is officially a federal holiday.

President Biden signed legislation on Thursday afternoon, which overwhelmingly passed in both the house and senate this week.

The bill's signing, just a couple of days ahead of June 19, marking the end of slavery in the United States, after Major General Gordon Granger made the announcement on this date back in 1865 in accordance with President Lincoln's 1863 emancipation proclamation.

2. Spectrum Health and Beaumont is working on a merger. The two organizations signed a letter of intent on Thursday, aiming to create a new single system to improve healthcare access and coverage for Michiganders.

"If the merger is approved, it will be led by a 16-member board of directors, including Spectrum Health president and CEO Tina Freese Decker. It would also get a new name and would have two headquarters, one in Grand Rapids and another

in Southfield.

There would be a total of 22 hospitals, 205 outpatient locations, and more than 64,000 team members in the merged company.

The plan is for the merger to be complete in the fall.

3. Looking for a new job, or know someone who is? The Rapid bus service in Grand Rapids is hiring.

They're looking to fill openings for full-time and part-time bus operators, tire technicians, and transportation supervisors.

They're holding two job fairs next week at Rapid Central Station. One on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the other one on Thursday.

Jobs for bus operators start at $19.77 per hour and benefits include life insurance, reimbursement for gym memberships, and free rides for employees and their dependents.

To learn more, go to ridetherapid.org/jobs.

4. Get those dancing shoes ready, a couple of new concerts coming to the Allegan County Fair.

Casting Crowns, Crowder, and Phil Wickham will be performing on Thursday, September 16. Then on Friday, September 17 Justin Moore, Michael Ray, and Chase Bryant will take the stage. Tickets go on sale for both shows next Thursday, June 24 at 10 a.m.

5. It's National Flip Flip Day!

The day is celebrated every third Friday in June and pays homage to favorite lightweight footwear.

Thong-type sandles have been around for thousands of years.

However, the term Flip-Flop for flat-soled sandals with straps between the big and second toes started in the 1960s.

So kick off those sneakers and let your feet celebrate summer.