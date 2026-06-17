Morning Buzz: June 17, 2026

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The Morning Buzz is sponsored by Biggby Coffee.

Otter Watter beer collaboration now available

Long Road Distillers and John Ball Zoo have teamed up to release "Otter Watter", a watermelon lime and mint vodka soda that celebrates the zoo's brand-new North American River Otter habitat, and a portion of every sale goes towards conservation efforts right here on the Grand River!

The beverage has 100 calories and 5% ABV. It is also naturally gluten-free and can be picked up at Long Road's tasting rooms, John Ball Zoo, and select spots across Michigan.

Juneteenth event at The Hub 07

Juneteenth will be marked with a community conversation in Grand Rapids focused on civic engagement, voting rights, and health equity. The free event is Thursday from 9 to 10:30 A.M. at The Hub 07 on Kalamazoo Ave SE and features state and local leaders discussing policies that impact families and neighborhoods across West Michigan.

Voter registration will be available on site along with light refreshments. The public is welcome to attend. To learn more and register, head to graahi.org/advocacy.

Lakeside Live concert

Tonight in Holland, Cherry Health's Lakeside Clubhouse is turning music and community into a movement. "Lakeside Live" is a benefit concert celebrating the strength, resilience, and personal stories of real people on their journey to mental wellness, along with live music, refreshments, and a silent auction.

Every dollar raised goes directly towards meals, education, and employment opportunities for members living with mental illness. $30 gets you in the door at 6 P.M. tonight.

Get more information at lakesideclubhouse.org.

Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi Pow Wow

The Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi is inviting the community to its annual Pow Wow this Saturday and Sunday at the Pine Creek Indian Reservation Pow Wow Grounds.

This year's theme is "Honoring Our Elders", with two days of traditional dancing, singing, cultural celebrations, authentic foods, handcrafted art, and family-friendly activities. Events run from 8 A.M. to 8 P.M. Saturday and 12 to 5 P.M. on Sunday.

Head to the event Facebook page for more details.

Free community electronic recycling events

Have a junk drawer full of old phones, laptops, or mystery cords you haven't touched in years? Element Recycling has you covered!

The West Michigan family-owned company is hosting two free community electronics recycling events. Just drive up and the team will unload your vehicle for you. Hard drive destruction is available for $5 with a certificate of destruction, and everything they collect is responsibly broken down - never reused or resold.

Head to the Cascade Fellowship CRC in Grand Rapids this Saturday or Friendship CRC in Byron Center next Saturday. Both events run from 9 A.M. to 12 P.M. More information can be found at elementrecyclingllc.com.

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