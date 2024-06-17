Morning Buzz: June 17

1. Crews are breaking ground tonight on the multi-million-dollar improvement project at Grand Rapids' MLK Park. The city is inviting residents to come out and celebrate. The plans for the park include a new lodge, pool house, playground, and fitness loop among other things. As for the groundbreaking ceremony, that'll start at 5:30 p.m. Federal, state, city, and local leaders will highlight the nearly $20-million investment. Afterward there will be plenty of family-friendly activities, including free frozen treats, music, raffle prizes, and yard games.

2. Versiti is pushing for donations to prevent a blood shortage at hospitals across five Great Lake states, including Michigan. The organization provides blood and blood products to about 200 facilities and says inventory was depleted because of lots of transplants. Plus, donation appointments are being canceled or people aren't showing up, which Versiti says is common this time of year. Any blood type is accepted but they especially need Type-O, the universal blood type. Versiti says if they don't up their supply they'll have to issue an emergency appeal for blood. To learn how to donate or sign up, visit versiti.org.

3. Could local bookstores be seeing a resurgence? Amy Squires, owner of Ada-based Plumfield Books, is opening a sister bookstore and cafe named Orchard House Books and Cafe in Grand Rapids' midtown neighborhood. The cafe will feature local coffee and pastries and will sell new and used books. The new location will employ around 10 people. Orchard House is part of a trend of new bookstores opening in the Grand Rapids area, mirroring national growth in the industry. Squires believes the surge is due to the desire for in-person connection and the nostalgic experience of browsing and buying books. While an opening date has not been set, the anticipated opening in June.

4. The first-ever Juneteenth 5k walk and run is happening in Kalamazoo this evening at Mayor's Riverfront Park. Family Health Center is partnering with Run This Town to celebrate the organization's 10th anniversary and its mission of community, movement, personal best, collaboration, encouragement, support, inclusion, and diversity. All proceeds go directly to Run This Town Kzoo, so it can continue to offer free health and wellness programs to families in Kalamazoo. This is a timed event; the first 100 finishers get a medal. The day of registration and packet pick up is tonight from 5-6 p.m. The 5k starts at 6:10 p.m.

5. The Heart Walk is returning to Grand Rapids in celebration of the American Heart Association's 100-year celebration. The signature event will be taking place on October 5 at Aquinas College. The heart walk is family-friendly, open to the public, and features a kid zone, wellness activities, music, and health screenings. The American Heart Association will provide CPR demonstrations on-site and celebrate survivors. Registration is now underway at grandrapidsheartwalk.org.