Morning Buzz: June 16

1. Meijer is continuing to do their part to help the environment! You can now bring your unused plastic flowerpots and trays to the Meijer Garden Center to have them recycled.

They've been doing this since 2014 and have since contributed to the recycling of 1,825 tons of plastic through East Jordan Plastics, Inc., a South Haven, Michigan-based plastic processing company.

In addition to keeping plastic out of landfills, recycled plastic uses less energy and emits less carbon in its production compared to virgin plastic.

2. The popular street performer series returns to downtown Holland this summer!

The 2022 series will take place every Thursday evening from 6:30 pm - 8:30 now through August 18.

8th Street will be taken over by 25 different performing artists and groups: from musicians and break dancers to caricature artists, balloon twisters, jugglers, magicians, and more.

The series is entirely free to attend, but tipping the performers is highly encouraged

3. The Kalamazoo Humane Society is seeing a dramatic rise in the need for pet food assistance.

The organization says the number of families using their pet food assistance bank -- has jumped 55 percent since the end of February, and that trend is only expected to continue.

The organization is now asking for community donations to keep up with the need.

Individuals can drop off donations at the main building, by placing an order online, becoming a food bank sponsor, or by hosting pet food drives.

The emergency pet food bank is available to any area pet owner who's struggling to feed their pets.

4. What does Michigan love? We love chicken!

According to market research firm Top Data, Chick-fil-a is Michigan’s favorite fast-food restaurant.

They analyzed the spending habits of 12 million Americans to identify the top fast-food chains in Michigan.

According to the data, fast food consumption in the United States increased by 6.8 percent in 2022 while visits to Michigan’s favorite fast food restaurant increased by 2.4 percent.

Here are Michigan’s other favorite restaurants: Chipotle Mexican Grill, Church's Chicken, Taco Bell, and Smashburger.

5. Today is a sweet day to indulge! It's National Fudge Day.

Some of the most familiar fudge flavors are chocolate, chocolate nut, peanut butter, maple, and maple nut.

The confectionary appears to have made its debut in the late 19th century when some businesses on Mackinac Island in Michigan started to sell fudge-like items to tourists.

Some of those original shops on that famous island are still around and still making fudge.