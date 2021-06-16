Morning Buzz: June 16

1. Helen DeVos Children's Hospital is once again being recognized as one of the top children's hospitals in the country.

US News & World Report ranks Helen DeVos in the top 50 in 7 out of 10 pediatric services.

This is the 10th year in a row the hospital has been included on the list.

Next year's ranking will include the 11th category for Behavior Health.

2. A new federal holiday has been announced, Juneteenth was recognized in various states, but the senate has unanimously passed a bill establishing June 19 as Juneteenth National Independence Day.

The holiday celebrates Civil War Major General Gordon Granger, who announced in 1865 the end of slavery in accordance with President Abraham Lincoln's 1863 Emancipation Proclamation.

Juneteenth became a Texas state holiday in 1980 and is now officially commemorated in every state but South Dakota. The legislation was originally blocked last year after a Republican senator blocked it saying the day off would cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars.

It gained more momentum this time around in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement and the Democrats' takeover of the White House.

3. Today is National Fudge Day and one place that loves to celebrate is Mackinac Island.

The first fudge shop opened in Mackinac Island in the 1800's and local families have mastered the art of fudge for generations.

Mackinac Island is the fudge capital of the world and downtown shops make around 10,000 pounds of fudge a day during peak season.

There are 13 fudge shops on the island and chocolate is the most popular.

4. Chick-Fil-A is bringing back a fan favorite, a seasonal menu item just in time for summer, the Peach Milkshake.

The hand-spun shake featuring the chain's iconic soft-serve ice cream mixed with peach slices and topped with whipped cream and cherry is officially back on the menu.

The seasonal treat made its triumphant return after fans took to social media to request it.

Chick-Fil-A's Peach Milkshake has been a staple summer pick since its debut in 2009.

5. Airstream is unveiling a new RV that you can take off-roading.

The Interstate 24X four-wheel-drive camper-van not only has tires that can handle the wilderness, but it has other features like a light bar above a windshield and solar panels.

It can sleep two to four people and seat as many as six.

The kitchen has a cooktop and microwave oven, and the bathroom even has a heated floor. The starting price is about $214,000, so hopefully, your pockets are deep enough to afford this luxury!