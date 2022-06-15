Morning Buzz: June 15

1. This week Exodus Place is celebrating 13 years of providing services-- including housing while transitioning out of homelessness--- and they're inviting you to their birthday party!

It's today at their headquarters, located at 322 Front Ave. SW in Grand Rapids. from 5 to 7 p.m.

They'll be serving barbecue and of course, cake and ice cream. Plus you can learn all about the services they provide to the homeless in our community.

To RSVP, email jeanie@exodusplace.org or call 616-242-9130.

2. Professional women's golfers are preparing to play Blythefield Country Club this morning for the pro-am in the Meijer LPGA Classic.

A lot of big names returning for this year's event including the only two-time winner Brooke Henderson and U.S. women's open champ Minjee Lee.

Golfers start teeing off at 7:15 for today's official pro-am.

The first round starts tomorrow morning and the tournament runs through Sunday.

3. Today is a Clean Air Action Day, the first to happen this summer.

There are small things you can do today to make a big difference in the regards to air quality.

So at home, try to avoid things like mowing the lawn today or gardening or using any chemicals outside. Even try to keep the air conditioning down as much as you can, even though it'll be tough in all this heat.

If you're getting ready for work this morning, text your friends, see if you guys can carpool today or ride your bike!

If you're already on the road or are heading out the door right now, hold off on filling up on gas.

4. Patrons of Potter Park Zoo are invited to name one of its newest arrivals!

The zoo says a female bongo was born at the zoo on March 8. The public may vote on one of four names for the bongo calf:



Bahiti (swahili for "lucky")

Zahara (swahili for "flower")

Mable

Winnie



Potter Park Zoo says all votes benefit the potter park zoological society at $5 per vote. Vote online by 10 p.m. on Friday.

The new name will be announced Monday, June 20.

5. Hobby photographers and professionals, Wednesday is your day to shine. Grab your smartphone or DSLR and capture the natural beauty of the outdoors.

The North American Nature Photography Association (nanpa) along with millions of photographers and photography lovers across the nation observe Nature Photography Day on June 15. Nature lovers and photographers capture photos of wildlife, landscapes or both.

So share your nature photos online with #NaturePhotographyDay.