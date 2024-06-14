Morning Buzz: June 14

1. Help support the Boys and Girls Club of the Muskegon Lakeshore tonight at their Phoenix Art Show fundraiser. This event is a chance for the community to support local artists, enjoy live performances, indulge in refreshments, and bid on a silent auction. The theme for this year, "Rising From Our Ashes," supports the recovery from the arson that impacted their clubhouse last year. This is an all-ages event, and there's a minimum $10 donation. Doors open at 7 p.m. at the event center at Francisano Place. Learn more by going to bgclubmuskegon.com.

2. Gram on the Green bringing free summer concerts to downtown Grand Rapids for the 15th year. Taking place on Thursday evenings from July 18 through August 8, the series brings four evenings of performances by local and regional musical acts. Kicking off the series is the Kanola Band. All ages are invited to relax on the museum's outdoor terrace and enjoy the live music, food trucks, cash bar, and hands-on art making activities. Admission to the museum is also free from 5 to 8 p.m. as part of Meijer Free Thursday Nights.

3. Enjoy delightful southern cuisine in the heart of Grand Rapids. The Candied Yam's second location is officially open. The new restaurant is in the Division between Martin Luther King Junior and Hall Streets. It will also serve as a banquet and event venue. The $2.1 million project restored a blighted eyesore into a favorite woman and minority-owned restaurant, featuring amazing scratch cooking. Owner Jessica Ann Tyson credits her customers and business partners for making this happen. Don't forget, you can always stop by their original location on 44th Street.

4. Play hockey with the pros. The Grand Rapids Griffins hosting two weeks' worth of youth hockey camps again this summer. Week one will run from July 15-19 at Griff's Icehouse at Belknap Park, followed by a second week from August 12-16 at Griff's Icehouse West in Holland. The camp is for ages 6 through 14, and will be instructed by Griffin right wings Dominik Shine and Tyler Spezia, with appearances by assistant coach Brian Lashoff. For more information about the camps or to register your child head to griffinshockey.com/camps.

5. Enjoy a spectacular fireworks show from the bed of your truck or the hood of your car.

M1 Concourse in Pontiac provides a clear view of its annual fireworks show from the arena, trackside or Senna Skydeck. The Cars Under The Stars Fireworks Spectacular is on Sunday, June 30, starting at 5 p.m. There will be lots of activities including a music stage, a variety of family games and displays, food trucks, and craft beer. Space is limited and preferred parking will sell out. See ticket options and get them today at M1concourse.com.