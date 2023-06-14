Morning Buzz: June 14

1. Congratulations to the USA Goalball Men's team for taking home the Nations Cup from Berlin, with Greenville's own Tyler Merren.

Goalball is a sport specifically designed for athletes with visual impairment. Teams of three compete with a ball that has bells in it - and try to throw it into a goal.

The Americans outscored their opponents 78-37 and reached double digits in 5 of their 7 games.

2. The Momentum Center in Grand Haven is launching a summer teen program that focuses on relationships, mental health, and well-being.

It's open to members ages 13-18 - membership is just a dollar a year. Activities include tie-dye, arts and crafts, games, and community outings.

It will run on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2-4 pm from June 20 to August 24. There are also volunteer opportunities available. Learn more at momentumcentergh.org.

3. It's being called a once-in-a-lifetime shot - Amadeus Tafe, a student at Muskegon Community College achieved what's called a "Bullseye Robin Hood" during archery class.

It's something most archers never do. It happens when an incredibly precise shot splits the first arrow in half - and Tafe did it in front of his teacher and his class. He says he's grateful to have had this rare opportunity.

4. The results are in for the 2023 Vegan Chef Challenge in Kalamazoo.

The month-long contest was decided by diners who visited the participating restaurants. More than 400 people tried the dishes, from vegans to meat-eaters.

The first-place winner is Texas Corners Brewing Company for their beer battered asparagus, black bean mushroom burger, and peanut butter chocolate brownie.

Second place was Crow's Nest for their Vine Street Vegan Cheesesteak and there was Centre Street Tap House with the best dessert.

There are already plans for next year - to see a full list of winners and to learn more go to veganchefchallenge.org/kalamazoo.

5. As the summer season approaches, couples are going to want to head out on romantic vacations.

HoneymoonAlways.com commissioned a poll to figure out which alternative romantic destinations people are most eager to visit this year and one of Michigan's most popular vacation spots made the list.

Mackinaw Island landed the number 8 spot! It's no surprise with its stunning shoreline views, lush gardens, and escape from the hustle and bustle of modern life to reconnect with each other.

The top three romantic destinations are St. Augustine, Florida, as well as Paia and Hilo, Hawaii.