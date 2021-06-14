Morning Buzz: June 14

1. The 2021 lineup for the Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens has been announced and features 28 unique shows.

Some of the artists coming include Collective Soul, America, Blues Traveler, The Beach Boys, Trombone Shorty, and Pat Benetar.

1,900 general admission tickets will be available for each concert.

Tickets go on sale at etix.com for members for a two-week exclusive period beginning June 26 at 9 a.m. Tickets will then go on sale to the general public on July 10.

2. Gun Lake Casino is holding a few upcoming job fairs this week.

The interviews will cover open positions for multiple departments including food and beverage, table games, slots, cage, operations, and security.

The first job fair is on Tuesday at the Downtown Market in Grand Rapids, followed by one on Wednesday inside Gun Lake Casino's Harvest Buffet.

Gun Lake says they're looking to fill more than 200 positions, which come with several benefits including three weeks vacation.

For all non-tipped positions, the starting pay is $14 an hour.

For more information, go to gunlakecasino.com/careers.

3. A new Irish pub and restaurant is now open in Saugatuck. Butter and Whiskey Pub opened up at the end of last week.

It's a contemporary Irish pub that serves traditional and modern Irish cuisine. Everything is prepared in-house, using local ingredients when possible.

Some menu items include corned beef and cabbage, fish and chips, and a Reuben sandwich. They also have a huge selection of Irish whiskies that will satisfy all whiskey drinkers, classic cocktails, wine, and beers from Michigan and Ireland.

Check out their full menu online at butterandwhiskeypub.com.

4. For some, going into space would be a priceless experience, but it was actually a bid of $28 million that's secured someone's dream.

They'll be zooming into space with Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos and his brother, Mark.

The Blue Origin's Human Spaceflight will happen next month. More than 6,000 people from 143 countries vied for a chance to win a ride on the rocketship built by the company Bezos founded.

The name of that winning bidder heading to outer space has not yet been announced.

5. It's like the story of Jonah from the Bible, as a diver is swallowed by a whale!

Michael Packard was diving off the coast of Race Point, in Provincetown, Massachusetts, when something slammed into him. It turned out to be a humpback whale, feeding in those same waters.

The whale, apparently just as surprised as Michael, began thrashing around and then spit him out.

The whole incident was witnessed by a nearby charter boat who came to help the stunned diver.