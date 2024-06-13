Morning Buzz: June 13

1. Dean Transportation needs more bus drivers. The company is hosting a job fair today to get people behind the wheel for the Grand Rapids Public Schools and the Kent Intermediate School District.

It runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dean is offering starting wages up to $23.25 per hour for school bus drivers, $16.25 per hour for attendants, and competitive wages for service technicians based on certifications.

No experience is needed. Dean provides paid training for drivers and attendants and will cover the cost of a commercial driver's license.

Learn more at deandifference.com/careers.

2. A special floral event will soon be blooming at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park.

One of the garden's rare corpse flowers on loan from GVSU, affectionately known as "The Beast" will be blooming between June 14 and 16.

The bloom will release the iconic, foul-smelling odor that gave the plant its tongue-in-cheek name.

Its unpredictable blooming cycle makes each event a notable occurrence. It can take up to a decade to produce a flowering structure, and when it blooms is open for only 24 to 36 hours.

So grab your tickets now by going to meijergardens.org/tickets.

3. Celebrate the community's vibrant and diverse culinary scene with the 4th annual Ole to the Mole this Saturday.

The Burton Heights Business Association is hosting the event, taking it outside for the first time.

The event will include an assortment of diverse mole dishes from local restaurants.

There will also be games for all ages, a diverse selection of mole from spicy to mild, and live performances. It is at the Burton Heights North parking lot on Division and Cutler from noon until 5 p.m.

4. Dinosaur Adventure transforms DeVos Place into a prehistoric exhibit with big dinosaurs and massive family fun.

For this weekend only, guests will have the rare opportunity to travel back 65 million years to experience the thrill of the prehistoric age.

Kids of all ages will enjoy a variety of dino-mite activities including, the thrill of a realistic fossil search, race in Jurassic scooters, bouncing around in prehistoric-themed obstacle courses, riding your favorite dinosaurs, and more.

Guests can expect the average adventure to last between two to three hours. Grab your tickets now by going to dinosauradventure.com.

5. Nothing says summer like the annual East Grand Rapids Fourth of July celebration.

The Independence Day festivities begin at 8:30 a.m. with the Reed Lake Trail Blazer 5k Run/Walk, benefiting the East Grand Rapids Community Foundation.

Then the parade starts at noon at the intersection of Sherman and Wealthy Street ending at Reeds Lake Boulevard.

Also, from noon to dusk, the city will provide all-ages entertainment and activities at John Collins Park, include a free concert and fireworks show after dark.

Get the full schedule by visiting the city's website.