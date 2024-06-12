Morning Buzz: June 12

1. Earn free meals at Chick-fil-A by donating blood this summer.

Versiti Blood Center of Michigan, partnering with 10 participating Chick-fil-A restaurants in West Michigan for a friendly competition.

Each of the 10 Chick-fil-A locations will host an individual lifesaving blood drive with Versiti sometime between now and August. The restaurant that collects the most units of blood from local donors wins the showdown. Versiti's goal is to collect a total of 263 units of blood.

To sweeten the deal for donors, Chick-fil-A is offering blood donors five free "be our guest" cards that award guests access to free menu items.

To get those dates and to sign up head to versiti.org/michigan.

2. A call to all artists and those who appreciate their work.

Grand Rapids Fine Arts Club is hosting a vibrant art showcase on June 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. at 106 Gallery on Division Avenue.

Artists can bring up to two of their pieces and check in between 5 and 6.

Then both the artists and non-artists can network, buy art, and appreciate the beauty of what's around them.

Coming up, special days where children 16 and under, accompanied by their parents, can showcase their art too.

To learn more check them out on Facebook or Instagram.

3. The display of creativity at the Eastown Bizarre Bazaar has been a tradition in Grand Rapids since the 1980s and the "Biz Baz" is back for another year of community art.

It'll be held on June 15 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This year promises a fun-filled day for the whole family with diverse artists, and musicians, family-friendly activities, a craft beer tent, and a carnival vibe.

Biz Baz will feature 53 jury-selected makers, two food trucks, and the Eba Kids Bazaar.

This free event is open to the public and for more information, visit eastown.org.

4. Celebrate Loving Day with community programs and family activities. The day honors the Supreme Court decision Loving v. Virginia that struck down all state laws against interracial marriage in the U.S.

Ebony Road Players and the Grand Rapids Childrens Museum is hosting "Faces of Family" from 11-3 p.m. at the museum Saturday.

There will be free outdoor activities and more with your admission.

At Fountain Street Church, guests can listen to a Grand Rapids stories panel featuring families who's relationships were legally affirmed by the court decision.

"A June Wedding In Grand Rapids" is the second of a 3 part series hosted by the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

The discussion starts at 4 and will be followed by a reception with light refreshments and wedding cake.

5. Be among the first to see the new summer exhibit at Impression 5 Science Center in Lansing.

"Organ Adventure: Exploring The Human Body" is an interactive experience that will allow visitors of all ages to explore human anatomy and health. This is the first time the highly interactive traveling collection has been seen.

It's sponsored by MSU Health Care and includes an enormous inflatable liver, heart, brain and lungs for guests to explore. There will also be an enormous eye to study up close and a variety of activities to explain organ function and explore healthy habits.

Impression 5 Science Center is a hands-on learning environment in downtown Lansing focused on creating interactive experiences that integrate stem concepts and develop scientific behaviors.