Morning Buzz: June 11, 2026

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World Cup scavenger hunt in Grand Rapids

The World Cup is here, and downtown Grand Rapids is celebrating in a big way! Downtown Grand Rapids, Inc. is launching the "Around the World" downtown scavenger hunt, sending participants to 24 local businesses to collect country stickers in a passport booklet.

Prizes include Gazelle Sports gear, AC Grand Rapids swag bags, and for five lucky winners, a behind-the-scenes tour of the new Amway Stadium. The first person to finish automatically wins the tour, with no lucky drawing needed.

Passports are free and available at the DGRI office at 29 Pearl St NW, first-come, first-served with only 250 available. The hunt runs through July 24. Get more information at downtowngrandrapids.org.

Summer Saturdays at the GRPM

Summer just got a whole lot more fun at the Grand Rapids Public Museum! Summer Saturdays kick off this weekend with a riverfront celebration, and it starts outside the museum. The museum's new public riverfront space along Pearl Street opens to the public Saturday with a celebration scheduled from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M. featuring live music, geology talks, bug tanks, river ecology education, and more with no ticket required.

Carousel rides are also free all day Saturday thanks to a generous donation. Summer Saturdays continue through August 15 with a new theme each week. And don't forget - Kent County kids get in free every day.

Find the full schedule at grpm.org.

Free dental cleaning event in Kalamazoo

The Michigan Dental Association Foundation Mission of Mercy is setting up a massive free dental clinic at Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo this Friday and Saturday. No appointment, no income, no residency requirement needed.

Volunteer dental professionals will be on site providing free care to patients of all ages on a first-come, first-served basis. Learn more at mdafoundation.org.

Bike Bash in Park Township

The fourth annual Bike Bash brings free family fun to Park Township Community Park on Saturday from 4 to 7 P.M.

Kids and adults can hit balance bike zones, obstacle courses, a timed trail challenge, and the Outdoor Discovery Center dragonflies bike park, plus live music and plenty of food.

Last year, more than 500 people showed up. This event is free with no registration required, and open to all ages. Learn more at velo-kids.org.

The Momentum Center movie night

A West Michigan nonprofit is making Father's Day weekend meaningful with a free dinner and a movie. The Momentum Center is hosting a screening of "Fly Away Home", an Academy Award-nominated film about a father and daughter rebuilding their relationship.

Dinner starts at 5 P.M., the movie follows at 6 P.M., and it all happens this Friday at The Momentum Center on N 7th St. in Grand Haven.

Find out more at momentumcentergh.org.

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