Morning Buzz: June 11

1. A new summer kids series is coming to Windmill Island Gardens in Holland.

Every other Monday through August 12 "Books And Blooms" will begin with a story time hosted by the Herrick District Library at 10 a.m. Then, there's a fun, educational, and hands-on activity at 10:30.

Coming up on June 24 it's "Blooming Shoes". The Holland Museum will help the young guests create origami Dutch wooden shoes, or 'Klompen', and fill them with flowers made out of pipe cleaners, paper, and more.

For the rest of the schedule just head to windmillisland.org.

2. John Ball Zoo is welcoming three new healthy, fluffy Magellanic penguin chicks to its family.

All born within the last three weeks, the chicks have made two different sets of penguins proud parents.

One chick was born to its mother Rio, and its father Guffy, and two chicks were born to their mother Aberta, and their father Hogan.

The zoo says the animal care team is being as hands-off as possible to let the parents care for their chicks.

Once they're old enough to start venturing away from the nest, zookeepers will move them to an off-habitat area to help them get used to taking food from people.

The zoo has raised 46 penguins from birth to adulthood since 2000, including the four parents of the new chicks.

3. Experience musical magic on stage as "The Piano Guys" head on tour, they're stopping in Kalamazoo this fall.

They are playing Miller Auditorium on November 8.

Since their inception in a southern Utah piano shop, this quartet has released 13 albums, securing 6 number-one debuts on Billboard's top classical albums chart.

Tickets are now on sale and you can get them by going to millerauditorium.com.

4. Popular Muskegon restaurant hamburger Mikey is opening a Spring Lake location.

The team is aiming to open this July. They'll be replacing Beefy's Burger Shack, just off US-31 which closed in May.

Hamburger Mikey first opened in Muskegon around eight years ago.

The Spring Lake menu will be the same as in Muskegon, offering single, double, and triple burgers using smash patties and toppings of the customer's choice.

5. A new multi-million-dollar development will take the place of the historic Johnny Brann's Steakhouse and Grille.

The restaurant is now closed after 50 years in the community, as construction is about to start.

The building is projected to be 4 to 5 stories tall with retail stores, a concept restaurant, and anywhere from 60 to just over 100 housing units.

Construction is projected to be finished sometime in 2026.