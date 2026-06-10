Morning Buzz: June 10, 2026

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Georgie's Farm Market open

Georgie's Farm Market is now open in Grand Rapids' Creston neighborhood, giving North Side residents a new option for fresh, affordable groceries.

The nonprofit market is at 1364 Plainfield Ave NE and was created to help address food access challenges in the area. Shoppers can find produce, staple food items, and other essentials in a welcoming community-focused space. The market is a collaboration between the North End Wellness Coalition, Creston Neighborhood Association, and North End Community Ministry.

Hours are 9 A.M. to 1 P.M. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 2 P.M. to 7 P.M. on Fridays. For more information, head to georgiesfarmmarket.com.

Bank of America "Golf With Us" applications open

Every kid deserves a chance to play, and Bank of America is making that happen, offering kids ages six to 18 a free one-year golf membership through June 15.

The program is free for the first 150,000 new participants, and it is open to all skill levels with no experience needed. Through the "Golf With Us" program, young players can hit local courses like Kaufman, Arrowhead, and Cedar Chase for $5 or less per round. Members also unlock $5 golf simulator rentals at Golf Galaxy and Dick's Hosue of Sport, a USGA handicap index, and free access to Golf Pass, an online platform with instruction videos, course reviews, and booking tools.

To enroll or find courses near you, visit bofa.com/golfwithus.

Kalamazoo Valley Museum's new dinosaur exhibit

The new "Dinosaur Explorer" exhibit at the Kalamazoo Valley Museum is now open through September 6, featuring lifelike animatronic dinosaurs, real fossils, hands-on activities, and the latest science about these prehistoric giants.

Visitors can learn how dinosaur adaptations connect to the human body while exploring the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous periods. Admission is free, but the exhibit is expected to be popular, so advanced tickets are recommended.

Visit kalamazoomuseum.org for more information.

Muralocity in Lowell

Lowell has launched a crowdfunding campaign for Muralocity, a project bringing five community-driven murals to historic downtown Lowell, and every dollar donated is being matched by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, doubling the impact of every contribution.

The campaign runs through July 31 with a crowdfunding goal of $25,000. The full project budget is $100,000, making this one of the most ambitious public art initiatives in the city's history.

Four artists were selected from nearly 200 applicants nationwide, and four of the five murals are slated for completion by this August. The fifth will be unveiled as part of Lowell Arts' 50th anniversary celebration in 2027. To learn more and help make it happen, head to lowellarts.org.

Gentex Street Performer series begins this week

The 2026 Gentex Street Performer series kicks off this Thursday, bringing more than 70 rotating performers to 8th Street through August 13. You'll find everything from live music and break dancing to jugglers, balloon artists, henna tattoos, caricatures, and even a human statue.

The free family-friendly event runs Thursday nights from 6:30 to 8:30 P.M., and 8th Street will be closed to traffic between Columbia and River Avenues. Just don't forget a few dollars for tips!

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