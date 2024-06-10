Morning Buzz: June 10

1. Explore Muskegon history, legends, and lore and get your steps in with the Lakeshore Museum Center's 2024 walking tours of downtown Muskegon.

The tour will uncover answers and facts to some of Muskegon's most colorful stories.

For example: what happened when a Muskegon detective met a gangster on the run? Or who planted bombs in downtown Muskegon?

Participants can expect to walk about one mile on the 90-minute tours.

The first tours start June 18 and they run through August. Tours happen at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Learn more at lakeshoremuseum.org.

2. A new park is coming to Southwest Grand Rapids, and the city is looking for name suggestions with social, cultural, and historical significance.

The park will be located at 680 Cesar E. Chavez avenue near Rumsey Street. Construction could begin as soon as this fall.

The park, designed with "extensive community input," will feature play areas, seating, a hammock grove, a shelter space that can be rented out, and a kiosk that features the cupola from the St. Joseph the worker parish.

If you'd like to suggest a name, you can do so online through July 14 at publicinput.com/plazaroosevelt.

3. A sure sign that summer is here. The Kik pool in Kalamazoo is officially open.

The pool offers open swimming, lap swimming, swim lessons, and fitness classes throughout the season.

You can buy pool passes at the pool or the Kzoo Parks office. Day passes are $7 for adults ages 18 and above, $4 for youth ages 2 to 17, and kids under 2 are free.

Also, the Kik Pool is available to rent for group events or birthday parties.

To learn more head to kzooparks.org.

4. Confluence, an annual festival highlighting innovation in art, music, science, and technology, will return to downtown Grand Rapids. It'll take place on September 20 and 21 at Rosa Parks Circle.

This year, confluence will begin with a party, known as Friday at Confluence.

Organizers promise "art activations" powered by artificial intelligence, fashion presentations from local designers, food, live music, DJ sets, and more.

Confluence also includes esports tournaments, robotics, and DIY expositions, and learning activities for kids.

To learn more about the festival, visit confluencefest.com.

5. Get ready for an unforgettable experience at LMCU Ballpark this summer with the return of family movies.

There are four "Flix On The Field" nights on the schedule. The first one is June 27.

You can see "The Sandlot" at 7 p.m. and "Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle" starts at 9 p.m. Tickets prices for both movies are $9 for adults and kids are just $5.

You can also get a family four-pack for just $25. Grab your tickets now by going to lmcuballpark.com.