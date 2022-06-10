Morning Buzz: June 10

1. The Michigan Irish Music Festival is returning to downtown Muskegon!

The festival will be held September 15-18. This is the first time the festival is back since the start of the COVID pandemic.

There'll be more than 20 musical acts on six covered stages. Plus there will be food and beverages for sale. Plus for the first time in the festival's history, whiskey service will be available at the festival's three main bars and at an expanded craft beer area.

On Sunday, a catholic mass will be held at 11 a.m. it will be followed by a traditional Irish breakfast.

You can get a complete event schedule at michiganirish.org.

2. A new "vision plan" for Muskegon Heights's downtown area has been approved.

The city says the downtown development authority signed off on "Reaching New Muskegon Heights," which involves renovating the Strand Theater and transforming Rowan Park. The renovations include adding a kids splash pad and replacing the street with a walking promenade.

Also, a new performing arts center and restaurant are in the early planning stages for the theater's ground floor, with an office on the second floor and residential units on the third. The city says there will also be a new development on residences and shops near the park.

3. PBS' favorite puppet, Wimee, is collaborating with the Grand Rapids Children's Museum to create a new interactive exhibit.

The exhibit is called Wimee's Dreams, inspired by the series "Wimee's Words," which airs on PBS. The exhibit will include an interactive storytelling station where kids can storyboard their ideas. There will also be a puppet-making station to create characters. It will also include an interactive pretend set that will be the background for a make-believe television broadcast with a pretend camera.

The exhibit plans to open in September 2022.

4. Popeyes Fried Chicken is partying like it's 1972 and giving you a deal for its anniversary. The popular Louisiana-style fast-food place is going back to its roots to when the company was founded and offering two pieces of its bone-in-chicken for just 59 cents.

There's a slight catch, you have to have a $5 minimum order, and it's offered through the mobile app or popeyes.com. The offer is good through June 19, and Popeyes says more deals will come throughout the month.

5. Grab the popcorn, it's movie night! National Movie Night falls on the second Friday in June.

It's a great time to put away the cell phones and enjoy a classic or something new with friends and family.

Movies have been bringing people together for nearly 100 years. From the home theater with VCR and DVD's to movies now on demand.

Big screens or small screens, there are plenty of viewing options. Drive-in movies are also making a come back in some cities.

Grab some of your favorite snacks, sit back, relax, and enjoy the show.