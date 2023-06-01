Morning Buzz: June 1

1. The City of Grand Rapids opening its pools and splash pads on Friday, June 9.

The pools will be open every day through August 19 and splash pads will remain open through September 10. There are admission fees for the pools and the splash pads are free.

Also, hours are subject to change depending on weather, so make sure to follow the Parks and Recreation Department on Facebook and visit the city's websitefor more information including those pool fees.

2. Holland Parks and Recreation unveiled the lineup for their 2023 Summer Concert Series.

Shows start on June 16. First up is whiskey bound followed by Jesse Ray and the Carolina Catfish.

You're invited to bring picnic blankets and enjoy dinner by the lake during each week's performance at Kollen Park. The 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. shows are free to attend.

Visit the city's parks and rec website for more details.

3. First Tee Of West Michigan is looking for volunteer mentors to assist with their upcoming summer classes.

Volunteers will have the opportunity to help with a variety of tasks, including setting up and taking down equipment, leading small group activities, and providing encouragement and support to the young athletes. No prior golf experience is necessary.

If you are interested in volunteering visit firstteewestmichigan.org.

4. Corewell Health is adding a new helicopter to its fleet-- the new primary helicopter for the air ambulance company. Corwell Health sold its old helicopter back in December---after it flew more than 10,000 patients for almost 29 years.

The new chopper flies up to 180 miles per hour for up to 300 miles. This is the fifth helicopter the health system has purchased in its history.

5. Have some breakfast, watch high-flying demonstrations, and check out some classic cars all while raising money for a good cause.

The 27th annual Muskegon Care Affaire, benefiting Wings of Mercy, is June 10 from 8 a.m. to noon at executive air transport at the Muskegon County Airport.

The Hooligans, a flight demonstration team is back, along with the Run for Wings 5k. Donations to "Wings of Mercy" fund fuel for the pilots, who use their private planes to take people from the airport closest to where they live to the airport closest to where they can get the best care possible, all for free.

You can learn more about the event at wingsofmercy.org.