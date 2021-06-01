Morning Buzz: June 1

1. The West Michigan Whitecaps are holding a job at LMCU Ballpark to fill a variety of positions.

Pay for most of the positions available such as cleaners, servers, and ushers start around $9.65 an hour.

To apply, stop by the Pepsi Stadium Club at the ballpark between 3-7 p.m. on June 1.

2. Do your food allergies leave you with few options on the menu? Vegan and gluten-free food is coming to Beer City this week at the latest restaurant, Dank Street.

Dank Street is a 100 percent vegan and gluten-free ghost kitchen using locally sourced ingredients.

The ghost kitchen will be open Thursdays and Fridays from 5-10 p.m.

To order, log onto their website at dankstreetfood.com.

3. The Alpha Women's Center is changing its name, and now expanding its services to men too. The new name is The Center Alpha Grand Rapids.

The Center has been in the city's Burton Heights neighborhood since 1985. It provides free and holistic services to those impacted by unplanned pregnancies. They also offer moms and dads access to support groups, mentoring educational classes, and GED courses.

The new center opens June 7 and will also offer parenting and material resources including diapers, formula, and clothing.

4. American Dunes is the new home for the Griffins Youth Foundation Golf Classic.

The Jack Nicklaus-designed course in Grand Haven just opened in June. The 27th annual event will be held on Thursday, August 26.

The golf classic will continue to serve as the primary fundraiser for the Griffins Youth Foundation, but now it will also support the Folds of Honor Foundation that provides scholarships to spouses and children of America's fallen and disabled service members.

5. Kellogg has partnered with Chowbotics to create a cereal dispensing machine. Check out the Kellogg's Bowl Bot!

Students in both the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Florida State University can grab customized cereal bowls which can combine 22 ingredients.

Each machine comes with seven pre-programmed menu items which have fun names like "About Last Night," "Hawaii Five-O," and "Valentine's Day Vibes."