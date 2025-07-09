Morning Buzz: July 9, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

John Ball Zoo escape rooms return

Get ready to unlock a wild adventure! John Ball Zoo's popular locked zoo escape room experiences are back, offering new puzzle-solving quests for adults 18 and up. There exciting after-hours events allow guests to contribute to wildlife conservation while enjoying a night out.

The next event, "Locked Zoo: Cryptic Cats", invites teams to navigate big cat territory and unravel nature-related mysteries. Due to overwhelming demand from last year's successful dinosaur-themed event, the zoo is hosting a series of new lkocked zoo experiences throughout the season.

"Cryptic Cats" kicks off Friday, July 11 from 6 P.M. to 9 P.M. There will be another round on August 15, and then September 5 and 26 for a new experience, "Fab Forest".

Teams of one to six people are encouraged, with at least one fully-charged cell phone required per team. Food and drink options will be available for purchase.

Tickets are $30 for zoo members and $35 for non-members. They can be purchased on the John Ball Zoo website.

MADL blood pressure monitors available for check-out

Libraries With Heart is helping people in Muskegon take control of their health with an easy way to monitor their blood pressure at home. This partnership with the American Heart Association allows patrons to "check out" a blood pressure monitor like they would a book at all 11 Muskegon Area District Library locations.

Each kit includes step-by-step guidance, explanations of readings, and local resources for care. Five MADL locations will also have a blood pressure hub at their locations for patrons t ouse.

Nearly half of all Americans have high blood pressure, yet many are unaware of the condition.

GRPM's Shark Days of Summer

"Shark Days of Summer" is happening now at the Grand Rapids Public Museum! While the special exhibition, Sharks, continues through August 31, the museum is hosting a week-long series of fin-tastic activities for all ages with shark-themed table activities and an ocean Lego display created by the West Michigan Lego Users Group.

This afternoon, you can catch Dreamworks' film, "Shark Tale", tomorrow there will be a shark-cuterie board making event, and Friday's Late Night includes a screening of "Sharknado". The weekend features even more busy activities!

Head to grpm.org for the complete schedule.

Holland Museum trivia night

The History Mystery Trivia Night Fundraiser is back to raise money to support the Holland Museum.

This is happening tomorrow at the Holland Armory. Enjoy dinner, drinks, three rounds of trivia, and a chance to win prizes from West Michigan businesses. Happy Hour and dinner is at 5:30 P.M.; trivia runs between 6:30 and 8:30 P.M.

There is no cost to attend, but there are opportunities for donating to support the museum's mission of "Preserving Our Past, Imagining Our Future".

BLKMusicMatters summer concert series

The Sounds of Summer in West Michigan include a concert series from Bam Talent, West Michigan's non-profit dedicated to black and underrepresented artists.

The BLKMusicMatters summer concert series will feature five national artists performing on alternating Saturdays and it all kicks off this Saturday at Wealthy Theater with a show from Grammy-nominated and ArtPrize winner rapper/singer, Alfred Banks.

Shows continue through August. You can look at upcoming shows at bamtalent.org.

