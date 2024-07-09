Morning Buzz: July 9

1. Are you looking for a new team meeting place or just need to find a working space away from home?

If that's the case, you're in luck. A new co-working and small event space has just opened in Cascade.

"The Addition GR" has been fully renovated and offers nearly 8000 square feet of workspaces, including communal areas, private offices, and semi-private desks.

Amenities include a content room with video backdrops, podcast equipment, free wi-fi, unlimited coffee, soundproof phone booths, and various conference rooms.

For more information or to schedule a tour head to theadditiongr.com.

2. Grand Rapids mayor Rosalynn Bliss has some plans for her next move after leaving office.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer appointed her to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation Executive Committee.

In her role as mayor, Bliss spent several years working alongside the MEDC on projects including Acrisure and Perrigo's move to downtown Grand Rapids.

Mayor Bliss was term-limited after serving in the office since 2016. Her abbreviated term with the MEDC runs until April 5, 2027.

3. Wine Spectator, the world's leading authority on wine, has unveiled the winners of the 2024 restaurant awards, which honor the world's best restaurants for wine.

Here in West Michigan, the awards went to Butch's Dry Dock in Holland, Coast 236 Restaurant and bar in Saugatuck, Cafe Mamo and Noto's Old World Italian Dining both in Grand Rapids, and Nibi in Battle Creek.

52 Michigan restaurants were on the list total out of 3700 plus winners.

4. Good reviews already coming from a new restaurant in Mattawan.

Cozy Egg Cafe opened last week. It's in the downtown area in the former Nonla Burger space.

The restaurant serves breakfast all day and features a lunch menu, including sandwiches and burgers, along with salads. Some of the main standouts of the menu are the pancakes, the homemade biscuits, and biscuits and gravy.

Check out the full menu on their Facebook page.

5. Help shape the next generation of young golfers. First Tee Of West Michigan announcing they now have eight First Tee participants who have been trained to become caddies.

Through this program, youth golfers learned about hard work, building confidence, communication skills, and more about the game of golf.

You can now book a round with them at Indian Trails for significantly discounted rates. It's just $10 for 9 holes or $15 for 18 holes. This does not include the tip.

Book your caddie now at firstteewestmichigan.org.