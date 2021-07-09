Morning Buzz: July 9

1. Longtime Kalamazoo restaurant, Olde Peninsula Brewpub, announced it's closing its doors.

The owner says along with the labor shortage, rising costs of supplies and labor, and a lease that came up, they had to make the tough decision to shut down.

The Brewpub will have one final day open on July 24 to celebrate its 25 years.

On the flip side, the new restaurant Cairo's Kitchen, serving Egyptian food, will be opening in a little over two weeks.

2. Foodies, listen up! Gaby's Gourmandise, an authentic French patisserie, is celebrating its official Grand Opening in the downtown market.

Since their soft opening in May, Chef Jean-Gabriel and his staff have been working hard to perfect a menu filled with delectable and beautiful pastries, cakes, quiches, and lunch options.

Included in these new offerings are two tartines, or traditional French topped toast.

To celebrate today, Chef Gaby is inviting you down to sample a variety of his menu items throughout the day.

3. The iconic U.S. Coast Guard Festival returns to Grand Haven this summer.

The festival was canceled last year over COVID-19 concerns, but all the ships, arts, music, fireworks, and food are back this year.

The fest runs from July 30 - August 7.

For more information, visit coastguardfest.org.

4. Up for a good outdoor treasure hunt right here in Michigan? The Michigan DNR is releasing a new set of Geocaches statewide.

The group is partnering with a Michigan Geocaching organization and Jay's Sporting Goods.

New caches will be released each month from now through September to honor the DNR's 100th anniversary.

Geocaching is an outdoor treasure hunting game that uses GPS devices.

Download a Geo Tour Ticket to keep track of caches on the DNR's website and earn rewards.

5. July 9 is a day to put your best foot forward on the cultural calendar because it's Fashion Day.

Fashion Day started in 2016 to celebrate the integral role of what we wear and how it expresses ourselves.

In America, many fashionistas might look to New York Fashion Week in September as a source for inspiration, but for many culturally diverse communities in the U.S. fashion is really about identity.

The celebration isn't just limited to one day or week. Fashion Day is also important to young people who aspire to join the industry.

The global apparel market is expected to reach $2.2 trillion by 2025.