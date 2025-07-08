Morning Buzz: July 8, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Pinwheel Kitchen now open at New Holland Brewing Co.

Big news for foodies in Grand Haven! New Holland Brewing Co. has officially opened its Pinwheel Kitchen. Imagine a delicious swirl of flavor, much like a cinnamon roll or a miniature pizza rolled up and sliced - that's a pinwheel!

This new takeout spot, located next to their tasting room on Washington Avenue, serves up their famous pinwheels with all sorts of creative toppings, from classic pepperoni to hot honey, alongside fresh salads and sweet treats.

It's open weekends; Fridays from 4 P.M. to 9 P.M. and Saturdays and Sundays from 12 P.M. to 9 P.M. Find the full menu and hours at newhollandbrew.com.

Penelope the JBZ hippo is pregnant!

There will soon be a new baby at the John Ball Zoo! Penelope, the pygmy hippo is pregnant! She and her partner, Jahari, are expecting their first calf in mid-to-late August.

The gestation period for hippos is six to seven months. The zoo is calling this a win for animal conservation. There are fewer than 3,000 of these rare hippos remaining in the wild in Western Africa. The Zoo is part of the species survival breeding plan to preserve them.

The seven-year-old female pygmy hippo came to West Michigan from Toronto in 2023.

At The Lake in Hudsonville

Get ready for a truly special event in Hudsonville! "At The Lake" is happening at Action Wake Park on Thursday and Friday. This incredible event is designed to provide individuals with disabilities or special needs the opportunity to experience a full day on the water.

It offers adaptive water sports like cable park, adaptive skiing and kayaking, along with engaging shoreline activities. Instructors provide tailored activities for all skill levels, ensuring each athlete gets multiple chances to try each activity.

The facility is fully accessible, featuring ADA-approved ramps, ADA bathrooms, and more. Lunch, snacks, water, ADA-compliant lifevests, and all necessary equipment are supplied, with lifeguards on duty for safety.

For more information and to learn how to participate, visit atthelakeevent.com.

Kalamazoo's Brush The Block

A special event this week will showcase the artists who will make Kalamazoo more vibrant and beautiful this fall. "Brush The Block" is happening the first week of September, with seven professional artists taking part in a week-long installation.

A special event this Friday will announce the artists and the locations of their work, the lineup of events, plus an interactive graffiti wall, and live music from Kait Rose and the Thorns.

The fun starts Friday at 7 P.M. in Bronson Park.

Concerts On The Green at Beacon Hill

Get ready for a summer of music and community as Beacon Hill at Eastgate is welcoming everyone to its ninth annual Concerts On The Green series, offering free live music from July through September.

These nights kick off at 7 P.M. on the second Wednesday of each month on the front lawn at Beacon Hilla t Eastgate. The lineup includes a variety of musicians performing traditional celtic music, pop, jazz, and blues.

Concerts will run until September 10. Concertgoeers are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. Plus, you can enjoy creative meals from The Traveling Plate, Beacon Hill's own food truck featuring seasonal menus with ingredients from their community garden.

It's all made possible by the Beacon Hill Foundation. For the complete concert schedulke and more details, visit beaconhillgr.org/concerts25.

