Morning Buzz: July 8

1. Share the best of the west! The West Michigan Tourist Association is launching its 2024 West Michigan Photo Contest.

They're looking for traveler photo submissions from all around the area. This region covers the entire west half of Michigan from the Indiana border to Mackinac Island and into the Upper Peninsula. This year the prizes include packages from Shanty Creek Resort, Riverside Canoe Trips, Country Dairy, Binder Park Zoo, and more.

In addition to receiving a West Michigan prize pack, all winning photos will be published in WMTA’s upcoming West Michigan Carefree Travel Guide, in March Of 2025.

You must get those photo entries in by July 29. Learn more at wmta.org.

2. "Put A Lid On It!" bike helmets will be handed out at no cost thanks to the Griffins and Helen Devos Children's Hospital.

To get one you can head to GRPL'S Main Branch on July 10 from 1 to 2 p.m. and then on July 12 head to the Kentwood branch from 10 to 11 a.m.

Kids ages 1 through 12 can get one and a parent or legal guardian must be present for a child to receive a helmet. There will be 100 helmets available at each location.

Learn more at griffinshockey.com.

3. A Michigan native and volleyball standout is returning to her home state.

Outside hitter, Carli Snyder, signed with the Grand Rapids Rise ahead of the 2025 Pro Volleyball Federation Season.

She has been a standout player since she was in high school in Macomb in the early 2010s. She played at Dakota High School and Michigan Elite, leading Dakota High School to a 2012 class, a state championship, and still holds school records for kills, digs, and aces.

Snyder played for four years in college at the University of Florida and then went on to a pro career in France. Snyder is the first player to be signed to the Grand Rapids Rise ahead of the 2025 season.

In just a few days we'll find out if a home recently built on Gull Lake has won the International Leed Home Awards Project Of The Year.

4. The Lakeview Net-Zero Passive House is a groundbreaking project that redefines modern living with a commitment to environmental responsibility.

Designed by Mark Miller and built by Paul Abueva the home boasts an all-electric design, setting new standards in green building by reducing energy consumption by 85%-percent.

Learn more at abuevabuilders.com.

5. If you visited John Ball Zoo in the sixties and seventies you might remember "Zooella" the elephant. A statue was created in her memory after her death.

In 1983, it went up for auction and a couple from Gowen in the antique business, brought it home.

Now after a new coat of paint, the statue greets people at Charley's Ice Cream and Grill.

It stands next to an ice cream cone: a lemon vanilla twist, a classic at Charley's.