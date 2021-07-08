Morning Buzz: July 8

1. The Grand Rapids Drive announced a new name change on social media.

The team will be called the Grand Rapids Gold for the 2021-22 season.

The new name and logo refer to the team's affiliation with the Denver Nuggets which was announced earlier this year.

The team ranks in the top five in NBA G-League attendance. This will be the team's seventh season in Grand Rapids.

2. Outdoor fun has been ramping up at Muskegon Luge Adventure Park.

Construction on a 5-year-long project, featuring dual ziplines over critical sand dunes is up and running. The park also offers a summer wheel luge track, the only one of its kind in the country, and scavenger hunts along with archery.

So if you are looking for another staycation idea, head to Muskegon.

3. Michigan's Secretary of STate has announced plans to extend hours at branches statewide.

On Mondays and Thursdays, branch offices will close at 6 p.m.

On Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, they'll open at 8 a.m.

The change takes effect on July 19 and will run through the month of September.

Jocelyn Benson says this will provide in-person services to 120,000 more Michiganders. This is part of the effort to address the pandemic-related backlog at branches.

4. Chipotle is giving out thousands of free burritos during commercials it airs during the NBA finals.

During every game in the series, the company is airing a commercial with a special code on it, which could get viewers a free burrito if they text it to the contest number.

Game one aired on Tuesday, and Chipotle gave away burritos to the first 10,000 people who responded.

Game two will feature 10,000 free burritos, 20,000 for game three, 30,000 for game four, and thousands more if the series continues after that.

5. Today is a day to celebrate freezer pops!

They come in every color of the rainbow, but red and blue are normally the first to disappear from the freezer.

National Freezer Pop Day honors the frozen treat that's been around for more than 60 years.

Show off your favorite flavor by posting to social media with #NationalFreezerPopDay.