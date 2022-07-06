Morning Buzz: July 6

1. The Bissell Pet Foundation is gearing up to host their longest summer Empty the Shelters event this month.

The event is set to run for more than two weeks, from July 11 until the end of the month.

During the event, adoption fees will be reduced to $25 or less. It will be taking place at over 250 organizations, including several shelters across the West Michigan area.

Bissell says shelters have been calling daily with concerns of overcrowding, and they hope that this extended event can help find pets loving homes.

2. Film buffs have a new reason to see more movies over the next few months. AMC Theaters is now offering a $5 Discount Tuesdays.

Tickets will be just $5 plus tax for all members of the AMC Stubs Program, which is free to join.

Discount Tuesdays have already begun and run through the end of October.

To sweeten the deal, AMC also has popcorn and drink specials set for Tuesdays.

3. A Kentwood non-profit says it's raising wages as it seeks to fill 65 positions.

Wedgwood Christian Services says wages will start at as much as $22 an hour amid increased demand for services.

Their Kentwood location is seeking youth treatment specialists, residential clinicians, and occupational therapy assistants.

To apply, visit wedgwood.org.

4. Amazon is gearing up for its Prime Day event, but there are already some early deals available.

The popular online retailer is starting its iconic shopping event on July 12.

Ahead of the sale, Amazon is offering several discounts on electronics like smartwatches and TVs, and up to 60 percent savings on Nintendo Switch digital games.

You can also save on household appliances like Blink Security Cameras and on several robot vacuums.

There are also deals on lifestyle products and streaming services.