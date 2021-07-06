Morning Buzz: July 6

1. It's one of the longest-running fairs in Michigan, and it's going on right now! The Berlin Fair in Marne will run today from 12-8 p.m., and there's an admission special.

Bring a non-perishable food donation and pay just $3 at the gate. All donations will be going to Coopersville Cares.

Ages 10 and under are free. The annual Truck and Tractor pull starts tonight at 7.

Kids' Day this year is on July 9. For a look at the full schedule, just head to berlinfair.org.

2. The Bissell Pet Foundation is once again sponsoring adoption costs to help Empty The Shelters across West Michigan.

The event goes from July 7-10, where all cats and dogs will only be $25 to adopt. Small animals will only cost $5.

Senior pets will have their adoption fees waived.

Learn more at bissellpetfoundation.org.

3. The Kalamazoo Public Library is rolling out their brand new Book Mobile.

They'll be heading out to a series of events this week throughout Kalamazoo at these dates and locations:

Tuesday, July 6 | 5–7 pm | Food Truck Rally at Flesher Field

Along with free books, they'll be handing out reusable KPL bags, rollup picnic blankets, and other cool prizes.

They originally got the vehicle back in 2020 and used it to bring free books and tech to in-need children in the community.

Learn more about the Book Mobile and where they'll stop next by visiting kpl.gov/mobile-library.

4. Champion eater Joey Chestnut broke his own World Record during the 4th of July weekend, inhaling 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

He took the Mustard Belt Prize by eating one more hot dog than last year, breaking the previous record of 75.

It was Chestnut's 14th win in 15 years at the Nathan's Famous International Hot Dog eating contest, televised live on ESPN.

The second-place finisher, Geoffrey Esper, was 26 hot dogs and buns behind.

On the women's side, Michelle Lesco won her first championship after consuming 30 and 3/4 hot dogs.

5. It's National Fried Chicken Day, and there are plenty of ways to score some sweet deals.

KFC is offering $3 off a minimum $15 purchase through DoorDash.

If you want to order Popeyes, get free delivery on orders over $15, plus they have a 12-day Summer Road Trip promo going on through July 8.

There's also a special promo at Big Boy, Church's Chicken, and more.