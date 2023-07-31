Morning Buzz: July 31, 2023

1. For those in need of food assistance or volunteer opportunities, there's a community food distribution this Saturday, August 5.

The 3rd annual Feed The Block runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at LINC UP on Madison Avenue in Grand Rapids. It'll be set up as a drive-thru, and they need more volunteers for all kinds of jobs.

To learn more head to lincup.org.

2. Love history, politics, and great stories - there's an amazing opportunity to check out never seen photos from the White House and hear from the man who took them.

Former chief official white house photographer and New York Times best-selling author Pete Souza is coming to West Michigan. He'll be at the Lake Michigan College Mendel Center on September 19.

Souza has lectured on his photography at the Smithsonian Museum of American History, Carnegie Hall, and Harvard University.

Get your tickets by going to themendelcenter.com.

3. Tim McGraw will be stopping in Grand Rapids next summer.

The country artist is set to perform at the Van Andel Arena on June 1. He's stopping in West Michigan as part of his standing-room-only tour, named after his new album coming out on August 25.

Carly Pearce is set to perform with him. Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

Also, Van Andel Arena is giving away a pair of tickets. Those interested in entering should follow their Facebook page, like their announcement and comment with a favorite Tim McGraw song. You only have until 10 a.m. this morning to enter.

4. Dig up your green and white or maize and blue - and head to LMCU Ballpark.

The West Michigan Whitecaps are hosting Rivalry Night this Thursday, August 3. First pitch is at 6:35.

During the evening the 50/50 raffle will support the Michael Sadler Foundation and Chadtough.

Be one of the first 1,000 through the gates and receive a Whitecaps Rivalry Night baseball.

5. The Beer City Open Pickleball Championship is over, and it was a success.

A total of 947 players participated from ages 12 to 79. They came to Grand Rapids from 37 different states and four countries.

About 10,000 people came to watch the excitement - which included $100,000 in prize money.

129 pickleball professionals took to the courts during the 6-day event - that's a more than 12 percent increase over last year.