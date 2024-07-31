Morning Buzz: July 31

1. Happy Cat Café is asking for your help. Their donation jar dedicated to supporting Fig and Friends Pet Rescue was taken from their counter.

Now, they've launched the "Refill The Tip Jar" fundraiser. The café is encouraging donations through various platforms, including Facebook, PayPal, and Cash App.

Donors are also welcome to visit the café to contribute directly and enjoy a special "Rescuer's Refresher " drink, a special drink created for fig and friends with proceeds going towards the fundraiser as well.

2. In The Image's community-wide shoe drive is now underway at Devos Place.

This is the 28th year for the event. During the next several days they'll provide over 4,000 Kent County Children with a brand-new pair of athletic shoes while connecting families and healthy lifestyle resources.

Anyone in the area is welcome to stop by. For the complete schedule head to intheimage.org.

3. Olympic fever taking over Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital. Kids in the Inpatient Rehabilitation Program competed in their Olympic games that were organized by hospital staff including the recreational and pediatric therapy team.

Festivities started with patients lighting the cauldron, and games included a bean bag toss through the Olympic rings, a pool noodle javelin throw, and a balloon keep-up game.

Patients also competed in basketball, paper airplane fold and throw, and a wheelchair race inside the main lobby of the hospital.

All participants received a medal, with winners receiving a gift bag, and ice cream for everyone.

4. There's a new free community event kicking off at 7 p.m. tonight hosted by Deos Contemporary Ballet.

Artists, musicians, art-lovers, dancers, and the community are invited into the professional rehearsal space for an up-close look at the final steps of rehearsing for a major ballet production. Deos Ballet will be joined by AllArtWorks for the kickoff event.

Then you can see the performance "Art Of Gold" August 2-4 during Collide Series 24.

To learn more or to get tickets for that event head to deosballet.com.

5. Mill Creek Days returning to Comstock Park on August 8-10.

You'll be able to enjoy the rotary BBQ on Thursday evening. Also, you can check out the Renaissance Faire. Then on Saturday get ready for the parade, 5k and 10k races, and kids activities.

And back this year, the duck races. You won't go hungry either, there will be food trucks or a beer tent.

For the full schedule of events head to Comstock Park.