Morning Buzz: July 30

1. A new store is opening in Rockford this week. Soaring Suds Soap Co. is at 54 Courtland Street.

That's where you'll find hand-made artisan bath and body products which include bar soap, body butter, sugar scrubs, shampoo/conditioner bars, and more.

Their grand opening is on August 1 and you'll be able to save 20 percent all weekend long.

Learn more by visiting their website at soaringsudssoap.com.

2. On Thursday, August 8, join the free beer and hot wings show and the rest of the crew from 97.9 WGRD to fill the basket benefiting Kids' Food Basket.

Tune into WGRD from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. to hear stories from educators, community organizers, and local chefs about how KFB's mission has touched their lives and hearts.

Today, KFB distributes over 10,000 sack suppers each weekday to kids in Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa, and Allegan Counties.

A donation of just $15 can provide a child with healthy evening meals for an entire school week.

To donate or learn more head to kidsfoodbasket.org.

3. Organizers are already preparing for this year's Grand Rapids Christkindl Market.

After last year's hugely successful inaugural event, the 2024 market will be back from November 15 through December 23 at the Downtown Market.

There will be double the number of vendors as last year, with 60 booths instead of 30, more food options, more beverage options, and commemorative glassware.

There will also be fire pits for roasting s'mores, visits from Santa, Mrs. Claus and Christkind, and more lanes set up for curling.

In the Downtown Market's indoor greenhouse, there will be a Christkindl Market bubbles bar, which will be serving up champagne.

For a full list of this year's vendors, go to christkindlmarktgr.com.

4. Get those creative juices flowing, Mackinac Island is holding a fudge naming contest for its annual Fudge Festival.

You have until tomorrow at noon to submit name suggestions at selected Mackinac Island fudge shops.

Fudge shops will create their version to fit the chosen name and the winning entry will receive those creations from each participating shop.

The winner will be announced this Friday.

5. Maritime Historians in Wisconsin have found an 1893 shipwreck in Lake Michigan.

The Margaret A. Muir was discovered under about 50 feet of water on May 12.

According to the Wisconsin Underwater Archaeology Association, the ship sank only a few miles off the entrance to Algoma Harbor.

Maritime historians said this is a significant archaeological discovery. The Muir is a 130-foot, three-masted ship built in 1872.

It was intended primarily for the Great Lakes grain trade, but it had many diverse cargoes over 21 years before sinking.

Maritime historians say the ship was lost to a fierce gale back in 1893.