Morning Buzz: July 3, 2023

1. Don't be alarmed if your Twitter feed looks a little different this morning or if you can't access it at all.

It's part of a controversial new set of changes that Elon Musk is introducing.

The changes put new limits on the number of posts users can view, blocking content after using the app too much.

Verified accounts are now limited to 10,000 posts daily and 1,000 posts for unverified accounts.

He adds that the measure is temporary but did not elaborate on when the restrictions would be lifted.



2. Start your day off right by having breakfast with the animals at John Ball Zoo this Wednesday from 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Breakfast will be served on the South American Boardwalk, followed by a guided tour of two animal exhibits of your choosing. One group will stroll through North America and otters, while the other will hang out with the chimpanzees and meerkats.

This breakfast is a summer series. If you can’t see all your favorite animals at one breakfast, you can always come back for another.

Get your tickets at jbzoo.org.

3. A new restaurant serving Chicago dogs and beef sandwiches is opening in Grand Rapids.

Chicago Beef Joint filling the space that used to be Zoko822, located on Ottawa Avenue. The menu has Italian beef sandwiches, cheesy Italian beef, beef Chicago dog, meatball sub, and house season fries.

Make sure to follow them on Facebook for their hours.

4. This Fourth of July, it's the battle of the bun, that tells us who wins the cookout food revolution.

Instacart says there are some regional trends for what Americans will celebrate within their Fourth of July cookouts.

You can tell where Americans want independence with their hamburgers or hot dogs by where they buy the most buns.

Instacart says 30 states including Michigan, Texas, Arizona, Oklahoma, plus Washington D.C. buy hot dogs and buns the most.

But states like Florida, Louisiana, Alaska, and Oregon like their burgers the most.