Morning Buzz: July 3

1. An all-female crew from Holland is taking on the Chicago to Mackinac race, only the 5th in the race's history. Moxie: women's offshore racing has a mission of making a positive impact on women in sports and encouraging the next generation of sailors. Now the team is fundraising for their adventure that starts July 13. They have a GoFundMe page with a goal of raising $5,000. The total cost for upgrading the boat and entry fees is almost $10,000 the women have raised some money so far with different events around West Michigan. If you want to help support them, click here.

2. Kalamazoo Masters Swim Club will receive a grant from the USA Swimming Foundation to provide affordable swim lessons for adults. The swim club, also known as Zoom, was chosen from more than 400 applicant programs to receive part of a $780,000 grant. The first adult-learn-to-swim program will be eight classes long from August 5-8 and August 12-15 from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Kalamazoo College Natatorium. It's for people ages 18 and older who don't yet know how to swim with their face in the water or float unassisted in deep water. An eight-class session costs $70 per person but scholarships are available. A complimentary new swimmer packet with a cap and goggles will be provided. Register at KalamazooMasters.com.

3. John Ball Zoo and its conservation partners are releasing endangered butterflies after a successful year of raising them at the zoo. The partners started working with The Mitchell's Satyr, a small brown butterfly, in 2023. The butterfly is federally endangered. After captive breeding and rearing, the butterflies can be released in the wild to bolster remaining populations, so they do not go extinct. The zoo expects to release 50 of the butterflies this season. John Ball Zoo is also launching a new experience to help guests engage directly with Michigan's butterfly species. Backyard Butterflies will allow guests to engage with native butterflies while guided by zoo staff.

4. The fun at the Allegan Event keeps growing! The 13,000-square-foot facility is already home to the largest indoor ropes course in Michigan, in addition to climbing walls, video games, and more. Now add mini golf to your day of fun just in time for the holiday weekend. The 18-hole outdoor course is now open along with special holiday hours as Allegan Event is open the entire time from 10 to 7 p.m. on July 4. You can get more info at alleganevent.com.

5. Your summer is getting even sweeter with another wine release from St. Julian Winery. The four new sweet punch wines include fruit punch, grape punch, strawberry punch, and watermelon punch. Each unique in its taste, all four are bursting with bright, fruity aromas and flavors that can be enjoyed all year round. They pair well with grilled meat, spicy foods, salty snacks, and hard cheeses. Grab yours now at stjulian.com or at one of their six tasting room locations.