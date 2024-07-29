Morning Buzz: July 29

1. After over 40 years serving the Grand Rapids Community, Frankie V's Sportsbar on 28th Street will close.

The property will be integrated into a third phase of Hōm Flats at 28 West. Frank and Wanda Vitale say they are downsizing to a catering kitchen and possibly takeout for the next generation of Vitale’s

The family's focus is on having a successful last couple of months operating Frankie v's. Family, friends, former employees, and customers are encouraged to dine in and reminisce with the Frankie V's team during the restaurant's final weeks this summer.

They plan on hosting their metro cruise party as one of their last events.

2. A longtime venue at the Grand Rapids Downtown Market will soon move and grow into a new, full-service restaurant inside the same building.

As one of the original market hall merchants, Rák Thai has been operating at the downtown market for the past decade.

Owners Blon and Christine Hang say their team has found new recipes and ways to celebrate Thai cuisine and they want to share them with everyone.

The new concept is called Rák: Modern Thai and Cocktails.

The projected opening date is set for October 1.

3. WalletHub’s annual best and worst managed cities list for 2024 names the City of Grand Rapids Municipal Government as one of its best-run cities in America.

Michigan's second-largest city also captured the top honors for operational efficiency in the state of Michigan.

Grand Rapids earned an overall ranking of 23rd in the new ratings up from 28th last year. It scored 33 in its "quality of city services" and 31 in "total budget per capita" rankings.

WalletHub, a personal finance firm, annually puts together a list of best and worst-run cities in America.

The list compares 149 of the most populated cities across six key categories including financial stability, safety, education and others.

4. ArtPrize, Grand Rapids' International Art Competition, and Cultural Event are kicking off this year with the opening celebration on Friday, September 13 at 7 p.m.

There will be a huge multi-sensory party downtown featuring fireworks, three different parades, music, mascots, food trucks, and cash bars.

The unveiling of a surprise visual spectacle of enormous scale that organizers believe will enthrall and astonish all who attend.

To learn more just head to art prize dot org. It runs through September 28.

5. Southwest Airlines will soon have assigned seats for the first time in company history.

It will also start charging for premium seats with more legroom.

The company says 80 percent of its customers and 86 percent of potential customers prefer assigned seating.

Meanwhile, southwest also announced it will start offering overnight "red eye" flights for the first time.