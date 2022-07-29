Morning Buzz: July 29

1. Friday is the last day you can get your entries in for the K-Wings annual fan designed jersey contest. The chosen jersey will be worn by the K-Wings during their New Year's Eve game. To enter make sure to follow the team on all their social media pages and submit an original design that does not use any K-Wings logos. Submit the design to jersey@kwings.com. The winner will be announced on August 19th.

2. John Ball Zoo has welcomed a new friend to their Ambassador Animal Program. It's "Norman" a rescued Pileated Woodpecker. He will join other reptiles, insects, birds, and small mammals in up-close experiences with guests at the zoo and in off-site travel programs.

3. Take a step back in time. Back to covered bridges, one room school houses and more in the Village of Fallasburg. The celebration is July 30th from Noon to 8pm. There will be family activities, old-fashioned games, food, music and a great antique car and tractor show. Learn more here.

4. Hundreds of music fans in Chicago as Lollapalooza gets underway. The mega music festival kicked off Thursday in Grant Park. It was first held in 1991. The festival runs through Sunday.

5. It could be someone's lucky night. The Mega Millions Jackpot is now at $1.1 billion with the drawing Friday night at 11pm. It's the second largest jackpot in history. And if the winner opts for a lump sum, they'll get nearly $650 million. Every ticket has a one in 302.6 million chance of winning.

