Morning Buzz: July 28

1. Happening today, the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek Airport is set to announce a new expansion. Leaders are announcing a new airline joining the airport, as well as a new destination.

Right now, select American Airlines and Delta Flights operate through the airport. That announcement is set for 11 a.m.

2. With the help of the Grey Muzzle Organization and C-Snip, some senior dogs in West Michigan will get even more reduced costs for veterinary care.

C-Snip received a grant for more than $700,000 to help local senior dogs with medical care. It'll provide crucial help like dental work to older dogs who are most at risk.

C-Snip hopes the grant will help prevent pet owners from having to surrender their pets due to expensive health costs. C-Snip is one of 78 animal welfare groups chosen to receive this year's grant.

3. Dr. Grins announcing their fall line-up as The BOB gets ready to re-open on September 8.

The comedy club has been a part of the bob for two decades, which shut down in December of 2021.

Kicking off the first night is Pete Lee. Others coming up include Carmen Lynch, Al Jackson, Erica Rhodes, and Stewart Huff. You can now get tickets on the Dr. Grins ticketing website.

4. Jeopardy makes it official and names its permanent hosts. The popular game show shared on Twitter Wednesday that it has found its new co-hosts in Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings. They replace Alex Trebek, who hosted the show for more than three decades.

Bialik and Jennings have been guest-hosting since October after Mike Richards stepped down from the role because of sexual harassment allegations.

Jeopardy is also launching a topical weekly podcast named Inside Jeopardy!, which will be hosted by the producers of the game show. New episodes of the game show will begin airing Thursday.

5. Cinnamon Toast Crunch is adding a hot twist to its cereal. General Mills is releasing for a limited time its new "Cinnafuego Toast Crunch."

The new snack will still have the same look and the cinnamon flavor, With its traditional "cinnadust," but it will also have the spicy touch of pepper.

The 5.9-ounce box will cost less than $6. Fans who want to get their hands on the new cereal can get buy it only at Walmart.com starting on August 12.