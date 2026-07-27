Morning Buzz: July 27, 2026

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

PitchMI applications open

Calling all Michigan startups! This is your shot at $2 million!

Applications are now open for the 2026-27 PitchMI (pronounced "Pitch-Me") competition, where four semifinal winners will each take home $250,000, with a chance to compete for an additional $1 million at the statewide championship!

The semifinals happen across the state, hitting Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Marquette, and Detroit this fall, covering everything from defense and aerospace to AI, manufacturing, and healthcare. Last year, 375 applications came in from over 100 Michigan communities, and the program paid out over $2.3 million in investment capital.

Interested applicants can visit pitchmi.org to apply before the August 10 deadline.

WMAAA 5K

Runners, walkers, and pets are invited to the West Michigan Asian American Association's fourth annual 5K. It happens tomorrow evening at 6:30 P.M. at Millennium Meadows in Walker.

You can tackle the 5K or a one-mile fun walk on a certified course. Race entry includes a light, healthy Asian dinner, and back by popular demand, catered Banh Mi sandwiches! All proceeds support WMAAA's healthcare and education programs for the community.

For more information, go to westmichiganaaa.org.

Once Upon A Room decorates 200th room

A Grand Rapids nonprofit just hit a huge milestone! Once Upon A Room Grand Rapids celebrated its 200th hospital room makeover last week!

16-year-old Mariyah got the royal treatment: her transformed room came complete with floral decor, a custom-embroidered pillowcase, games, treats, a new water bottle, and care packages for her mom and grandma!

The entirely volunteer-run, donor-funded organization brightens hospital stays for young patients at both Mary Free Bed and Helen DeVos Children's Hospital. To learn more about donating or volunteering, head to onceuponaroom.org.

Collide Series 26 from Deos Ballet

Deos Contemporary Ballet is kicking off its new season with something bold. "Collide Series 26" brings two brand-new ballets to the stage. One is inspired by those deported during the Holocaust, and the other is a contemporary take on Greek mythology.

12 professional dancers from around the country came together for an intensive month of rehearsals to make it happen. Shows run this weekend, Friday and Saturday, at the Gezon Auditorium at Calvin University.

For tickets, go to deosballet.com.

Survey: Michigan locations that evoke summer nostalgia

A new survey just named the Michigan spots that hit the strongest note of summer nostalgia, and topping the list is Michigan's Adventure in Muskegon, followed by Original Murdick's Fudge on Mackinac Island and House of Flavors in Ludington!

The survey from Advance Funds Network found that nearly 78% of Michiganders have genuinely felt sad when a nostalgic local summer spot closed its doors, and folks say they'd happily shell out an extra $41 to support a long-running local favorite over a national chain!

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok