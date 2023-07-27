Morning Buzz: July 27, 2023

1. It's almost August, which means it's back-to-school season. Shopping for clothes and school supplies is a fun way to start the year, but it adds up, especially for teachers.

The average teacher plans to spend about $860 on school supplies for their classroom this year.

To help alleviate some of the financial strain, Meijer is offering teachers a special 15 percent discount on classroom essentials and home office equipment.

Just show your school ID at the customer service desk to receive your coupon.

2. Calling all West Michigan creators of public art. The Lakeside Business District in the city of Muskegon needs your creative inspiration, time, and talent.

Approval has just been given to create "crosswalk" artworks on the pavement at four Lakeshore Drive intersections. Also, they've received money to install a public mural on fencing in the Mclaughlin Community Park.

Interested artists need to fill out an application by August 7.

3. Get ready for the ultimate play celebration. Join the Grand Rapids Children's Museum for their 6th annual "Day Of Play" Celebration on Sunday, July 30.

It runs from noon to 4 p.m. and is completely "free" to attend.

Dress up and take photos with talented ballerinas from the Grand Rapids Ballet, and unleash your inner artist with printmaking and so much more.

All the details are at grcm.org.

4. Come out and meet your neighbors and other members of the city. Grand Rapids is celebrating National Night Out on Tuesday, August 1.

Part of this event is to encourage neighbors to spend time together in fun and positive ways and raise awareness of crime prevention programs and the role everyone has in keeping the community safe.

Several locations will be hosting events including the Baxter Neighborhood Association, Fuller Area Neighbors, and the Roosevelt Park Neighborhood.

For the complete list head to the city's website.

5. Unwind and relax at the new Celeste Salon and Spa at the Amway Grand Plaza.

The new state-of-the-art facilities include a hair salon, nail salon, five treatment rooms, a steam room, a dry sauna, a hot tub whirlpool, and one-of-a-kind indoor and outdoor relaxation spaces.

Doors open on August 15 with a grand opening event that night from 4 to 7 p.m.

Learn more by visiting amwaygrand.com.