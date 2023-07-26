Morning Buzz: July 26, 2023

1. West Michigan Health Careers Council hosting a unique, family-friendly, healthcare career fair for parents and students.

It'll take place on Thursday, August 2, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the GRCC location on Godfrey Avenue.

Employers from various healthcare sectors will conduct on-site interviews and discuss the benefits of a career in healthcare.

There will also be local food trucks, and children's attractions including a bounce house, glitter tattoo artist, and balloon animal artist. Learn more at wmihealthcareers.org.

2. What do you get when you combine an orchestra from Grand Rapids and an acoustic punk-rock band from Milwaukee? Find out October 6 and 7, when the Grand Rapids Symphony takes the stage with Violent Femmes.

Exclusive presale tickets to this concert are available right now, through this Friday. This offer is available by phone or through the GRS ticket office only.

Learn more at grsymphony.org.

3. If you didn't get tickets to the sold-out show tonight at Meijer Gardens, we've got some good news for you this morning. American singer-songwriter Amos Lee coming back to Grand Rapids to perform at St. Cecilia Music Center on Thursday, October 12.

He'll bring special guest Mutlu, who's collaborated and toured extensively as a support act with legendary duo Daryl Hall and John Oates.

Amos Lee's musical style encompasses folk, rock, and soul. Tickets start at $40 and go on sale this Friday starting at 10 a.m. at scmcgr.org.

4. Have you ever flown in a Huey Helicopter with the doors wide open and the wind rushing over your face?

Now you can experience this type of flight on July 29 and 30 at the Air Zoo.

All you must do is stop by between 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. See how a Huey operates and then decide if a ride is for you. $125 will allow you to enjoy the thrilling 10-minute flight.

You can also book your ride in advance at the Yankee Air Museum's website.

5. There's a special day to honor our mothers in May, our fathers in June, and even our grandparents in September.

But did you know there's also a day set aside to celebrate aunts and uncles? That’s right National Aunt and Uncle's Day is today.

Parents' siblings often show their nieces and nephews a lot of love and attention growing up. So be sure to reach out to your favorite aunt or uncle.

Let them know you're grateful for the happy memories you share and the value they have added to your life.