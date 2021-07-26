Morning Buzz: July 26

1. Still need to get vaccinated? Free COVID-19 vaccines are going to be offered at the Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival for 2021, along with the chance to win a $25 gift card to a local brewery.

According to the City of Grand Haven, the Ottawa County Department of Public Health will be administering vaccines at open clinics in the courthouse parking lot on the corner of Washington and 4th on August 3, 5, and 7.

Several local breweries have each donated several $25 gift cards to be raffled each day to those adults receiving their first vaccine shot at the festival pop-up sites.

Those under 21 getting their first dose of the vaccine will get a free ice cream certificate from Temptations Ice Cream.

Also, anyone who gets their first shot of the Pfizer vaccine at the festival can get their second dose at a local pharmacy, the Holland office of the Ottawa County Department of Public Health, or they can check with their physician.

2. AHC Hospitality is hosting a job fair on Tuesday to fill over 100 positions.

Jobs include a variety of operations, food and beverage, and management opportunities.

AHC Hospitality has six properties in the Grand Rapids Downtown Hotel District, including the historic Amway Grand Plaza and the Luxury JW Marriott Grand Rapids.

Job fair attendees can expect on-the-spot interviews, the potential opportunity for on-the-spot offers with a potential same-week start date.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Amway Grand Plaza. For more details and to check out all the benefits, head to AHChospitality.com/careers.

3. This week, the GM production plant in Flint will be operating at a reduced level as the vehicle chip shortage continues.

The Chevy Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD trucks are built at the Flint Plant, which is currently expected to resume normal operations on August 2.

Meanwhile, a plant in Fort Wayne, Indiana will be closed for the week because of that shortage.

Union reps say impacted workers will be eligible for unemployment checks.

4. Expect a hike in prices from the United States Postal Service.

The USPS will be raising costs as of August 29 in an effort to boost revenue. The price for first-class mail stamps will jump from 55 cents to 58 cents.

General mail products will also be increasing by around 6.8 percent.

The U.S. Postal Service, which has seen great decreases each year since 2014, saw a loss of $9.2 billion in 2020 alone.

5. Costco is expanding its warehouse and store operations in the U.S. and overseas.

More Costco warehouse stores are planned for August and September with one in Naperville, near Chicago, for August 19, and for stores in Springfield, Missouri, and San Antonio, Texas.

Opening dates for those other stores aren't yet known.

Costco is also doing an international expansion as well, with one big-box store already opening in Japan and one slated for Lake Macquarie, Australia.